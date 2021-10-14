Fall in Colorado - B&B Innkeepers of Colorado member inn Holden House offers autumn package discounts
Fall bed and breakfast specials offer package discounts to travelers at Colorado Springs Holden House B&B Inn.
We invite guests to take the opportunity to enjoy discount packages at Holden House and reserve a suite for two at discounted "fall-back" rates.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado member, Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, a historic bed and breakfast located in the Pikes Peak region of Colorado is offering two savings specials for the Fall season. Through December 2, 2021, guests can take advantage of discounts when they #BookDirect through the www.HoldenHouse.com website or contact the inn directly. This special offer is only valid when booking directly through the inn's website or calling direct and cannot be applied when booking through Online Travel Agent (OTA) websites.
— Sallie Clark, Holden House Innkeeper
STAY 4 GET 4th FREE: Guests stay 4 nights and receive the 4th night free anytime of the week. Full amount of reservation due when booking and non-refundable. Cannot be combined with other discounts or added to existing reservations. Valid through December 2, 2021.
STAY 2 GET 2nd 50% off MIDWEEK: Guests stay 2 nights Sunday-Thursday and receive 50% off your 2nd night. Non-refundable and full amount of stay required when making reservation. Cannot be combined with other discounts or added to existing reservations. Valid through December 2, 2021.
Holden House caters to couples and single travelers, featuring all suites with private bath, sitting area, fireplace, one queen or king bed, full gourmet breakfast, afternoon wine social, 24 hour coffee, tea and homemade cookies are included in the stay. Verandahs, porch swings, rocking chairs and a secret garden provide places to relax. Breakfast served ensuite for private dining and other add-on packages are also available on the inn's official website at www.HoldenHouse.com. Holden House is centrally located near the historic district of Old Colorado City and is convenient to attractions, hiking trails, museums, shopping and dining. The inn adheres to high quality standards and is a recipient of the AAA Best in Housekeeping Award, was named Best of the Springs from the Colorado Springs Gazette and Best In Business by the Colorado Springs Business Journal, among other local and national awards.
In addition to these discount specials, Holden House also offers add-on packages such as the breakfast en-suite Romance Package, Sparkling Package, Ducky Bubbles and Breakfast and Massage For Two. The inn also has online gift shop items that can be pre-ordered prior to your stay that includes cookbooks, signature Holden House teddy bears, embossed wine glasses, aprons and more. Details on packages can be found on the inn's website at www.HoldenHouse.com or by calling 719-471-3980.
The Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado association offers a list of B&Bs throughout Colorado when traveling on business or pleasure. Each association member adheres to accommodation standards for safety and comfort. According to the association website, "The Bed and Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado invite you to visit our beautiful state and enjoy the warm hospitality it offers. From Victorian elegance to rustic Western charm, from city sophistication to Rocky Mountains majesty, a delightful experience awaits. Our member inns are dedicated to providing quality lodging, whether your travel requirements include business, family gatherings, or romantic getaways."
Visit the website at www.InnsofColorado.org for additional information and direct links to each member inn as well as an electronic brochure ordering form. Read the Blog, order a cookbook, sign up for the ENewsletter and more.
Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado
