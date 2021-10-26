BOSS Audio Systems Harley-Davidson Front Audio Kit
Harley-Davidson Front Speaker System Now Available from BOSS Audio Systems for Select 1998+ Electra Glide, Road Glide and Street Glide MotorcyclesOXNARD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOSS Audio Systems, a leader and innovator in 12 Volt aftermarket audio and video products, is offering a Harley-Davidson Front Speaker System, the BHD3F. The BHD3F (MAP: $579.99) fits select 1998-2013 Electra Glide, 1998-2013 Road Glide, 2014+ Street Glide, and 2015+ Road Glide. Included in the system are a pair of full range and weatherproof 6.5" 2- Way speakers, model specific speaker grilles (excluding 1998-2013 Road Glide), and a Class D, 4 Channel 600w amp with model specific mounting tray and wiring harness.
“We are very excited to see people loving the BHD3F kit. This is one audio system that fits three different Harley-Davidson models will definitely save space on your shelves,” said Greg Orlando, National Sales Manager. “The model specific speaker grilles match the fit and finish of each bike for a factory look and feel, and the opening price point makes it accessible to all Harley lovers.”
Don’t miss a beat - The full range 6.5” speakers pump out 300w max, which means they are plenty loud to clearly cut through engine noise, wind and even a helmet. While the 600w max amplifier is tucked away in a factory location utilizing a model specific tray for a perfect fit every time. Engineering all the parts of this kit to fit specific Harley-Davidson models means the installation process will be that much easier. Don't spend time trying to figure out how to fit parts onto the bike. Every component of this kit is weatherproof, which means riding without worrying about the elements getting in.
Additional features and specifications of the BHD3F kit include:
• Fully Weatherproof Components
• 6.5” Speakers - 300w Max Per Pair
• 1” (25mm) Dome Tweeter
• Rubber Surround
• Poly Injection Cone
• Stamped Steel Basket
• 600W Max 4-Channel Class D Amplifier
• Amplifier Mounting Tray Options: ‘98-‘13 Electra Glide, ‘98-‘13 Road Glide ‘14+ Street Glide, ‘15+ Road Glide
• Speaker Grille Set Options: ‘98-‘13 Electra Glide, ‘14+ Street Glide, ‘15+ Road Glide
For more information, please visit www.bossaudio.com
About BOSS Audio Systems:
Since 1987 BOSS has been producing quality audio and video products that feature the latest technology while consistently delivering a clean and powerful sound. Our in-house acoustic, design, mechanical, and electronics engineers collaborate with a vast resources of global manufacturing partners, working as a team to infuse products with state-of-the-art features that have made each listening experience more enjoyable for over 30 years.
The company offers more than 400 car, marine, and Powersports products that are sold in 130 countries, both in storefront retailers and online. Headquartered in Oxnard, CA, with offices in Shenzhen, China, BOSS leverages robust logistical and production capabilities to create optimized audio and video experiences as well as deliver innovative products.
All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
BOSS Audio BHD3F Harley-Davidson Front Audio Kit Installation Video