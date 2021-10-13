Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado Member Claremont Inn & Winery Features Murder Mystery Packages
If guests love mysteries, a stay at the Claremont Inn & Winery offers a place to spend an evening of who-done-it.
A starring role in our Claremont Inn Murder Mystery Dinner Party is the perfect place for guests to dress up, act up and possibly get away with murder and mayhem.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A visit to Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado member property, the Claremont Inn & Winery in Stratton, Colorado could also include a murder mystery with an overnight stay. According to Innkeeper Dave Dischner, "A starring role in a Claremont Inn & Winery Murder Mystery Dinner Party is the perfect place for guests to dress up, act up and they just might get away with murder and mayhem."
— Dave Dischner, Claremont Inn & Winery Innkeeper
This is an add-on event where each guest is a character in the evening's drama production. The innkeepers provide the details and guest are only expected to to review their character and pick a costume. The evening begins with a social hour in the wine bar with appetizers and dinner is served, just before the "murder" takes place. The remainder of the evening is occupied by guests trying to identify the suspects and the murderer with help from the onsite inspector and investigation by the local Stratton police department. At the end of the evening, dessert coffee, a selection of Claremont Winery port and dessert wines are served.
The Claremont Inn & Winery offers accommodations where guests can taste, dine and stay all in one stop with luxurious rooms and private baths, most with whirlpool tubs, over 50 different wines to choose from at an afternoon wine tasting, dining and a generous country inn breakfast in the morning.
The Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado association offers a website to help plan travel lodging needs for business or pleasure. Each association member Colorado meets accommodation standards designed for guest safety and comfort. According to the association website, "The Bed and Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado invite you to visit our beautiful state and enjoy the warm hospitality it offers. From Victorian elegance to rustic Western charm, from city sophistication to Rocky Mountains majesty, a delightful experience awaits. Our member inns are dedicated to providing quality lodging, whether your travel requirements include business, family gatherings, or romantic getaways."
Visit the website at www.InnsofColorado.org for additional information and direct links to each member inn as well as an electronic brochure ordering form. Read the Blog, order a cookbook, sign up for the ENewsletter and more.
Bed Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado
Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado
marketing@innsofcolorado.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn