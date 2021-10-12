Dr. Karyn Gordon Redefines How to Become Ultimate Leader with New Book “The Three Chairs”
Expert’s Unique Approach Transforms Personal Lives and Business Operations with Revolutionary AdviceNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World-renowned leadership & relationship expert Dr. Karyn Gordon’s new book “The Three Chairs: How Great Leaders Drive Communication, Performance, and Engagement” Is making a dazzling impact on people around the globe.
The CEO and co-founder of DK Leadership has taken her riveting principles of how to develop powerful leaders at work and the home and turned them into what is destined to be a top-selling book. With the publication of the “The Three Chairs” comes the introduction on how to obtain a status that will forever change your existence for the better.
“Working with Millennials, I realized that a lot of them struggled with self-esteem and confidence,” states Dr. Gordon. “I had dug into a lot of the research about the different power of attitudes and how that impacts decision making throughout the years. I really started seeing a pattern that comes down to three attitudes that people have. When you understand what these three attitudes are, you can start making educated guesses on how people make decisions, respond to situation based on what chair they sit in.”
In the framework of the text, she explains how she came up with the three chairs as a powerful visual. Each chair represents the three different attitudes that everybody has in life. Which chair you're sitting in and which attitude you carry actually impacts your everyday behavior (communication; relationships / friendships; goal-setting; decision-making, stress-management / wellness). The three chairs are a representation of those three different attitudes and people can identify and connect too.
The groundbreaking concept is not only helping shift dynamics for Millennials. It is also creating a positive work environment across multiple platforms. “Three Chairs” is a business book with an edge since it showcases applications to use in the office as equally as in your personal life.
“It is such an easy concept for people to understand,” the leadership & relationship expert explains. “People can quickly start seeing themselves where they sit and how it impacts their life. They can see themselves where their colleagues sit with their clients as much as with their spouses.”
The book, which includes a special forward from Shark Tank Investor Robert Herjavec, has already received rave reviews from dozens of leaders within the industry. The engaging publication is due to be released online Monday, November 1, 2021, and will be a featured title on Amazon.
For more information and to purchase “The Three Chairs: How Great Leaders Drive Communication, Performance, and Engagement” please visit: dkleadership.org/thethreechairs/
www.amazon.ca/Three-Chairs-Communication-Performance-Engagement/
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn