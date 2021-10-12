Breakfast Changes Include Choices at B&B Innkeepers of Colorado member Arbor House Inn Bed & Breakfast On the River
Colorado B&B makes announcement about great breakfast choices that provide options and continue traditional bed and breakfast hospitality.
Come stay with us again and enjoy the beautiful cliffs and the peaceful sound of the river with the one you love. Happy fall y'all! Bon Appetit.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breakfast is an important part of the Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado requirement for membership in the organization and Arbor House Inn Bed & Breakfast on the River in South Fork, Colorado recently made a big announcement to their guests. They love serving breakfast and this year has been full of changes. With that in mind, guests should note that as of October 20, 2021 Arbor House Inn Bed & Breakfast on the River will be doing breakfasts a bit differently.
— Laurie and Keith Bratton, Arbor House B&B Innkeepers
There are now three breakfast options at the Arbor House Inn and the three options include breakfast in the main dining room, gourmet breakfast baskets served in the guest rooms, or a grab-n-go bag for the road. Innkeepers Laurie and Keith Bratton say they are excited to accommodate all the different types of guests that roll through our doors and love on each one, according to their particular needs and travel schedules.
It's about choices, with weekend guests continuing to enjoy a traditional hot breakfast in the dining room and weekday guests will be served an assortment of in-room breakfast goodies that will be placed in the guest room fridge the night before, to be enjoyed at their leisure. Guests will also be able to choose "in room dining" or a "grab-n-go" option with appropriate packaging to your guest room, based on choice. They hope guests will enjoy the flexibility of breakfast choices.
WEEKDAY GUESTS - Monday through Friday mornings, there will be two choices served in the guest rooms. The first option is to receive a gourmet breakfast basket delivered and placed in the guest room mini-fridge the night before. The second option is to receive a to-go baggie for lighter eaters or for those that need to hit the road early.
WEEKEND GUESTS - Traditional gourmet breakfasts will be served Saturday & Sunday mornings in the main dining room featuring a variety of traditional and non-traditional dishes.
The weekend menu rotates and typically features a savory dish one day and a sweet dish the following. Accompaniments may feature savory sausages, crispy bacon strips, slices of smoky ham, farm fresh eggs from the Arbor House chickens, seasonal fresh fruits, yogurt, variety juices, freshly baked breads and steaming cups of coffee or tea. Arbor House Innkeeper Laurie Bratton says, "We're always trying new recipes and we enjoy the element of surprise in our gourmet grab-n-go breakfasts. Some of our favorites may include Green Chili Breakfast Burritos, Get-Up-And-Go Ginger Granola, Mini Egg Bite Quiches, Overnite Oats or Hashbrown Quiche Cups.
The Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado association invites guests to visit their beautiful state and enjoy the warm hospitality it offers. The association website says, "From Victorian elegance to rustic Western charm, from city sophistication to Rocky Mountains majesty, a delightful experience awaits. Our member inns are dedicated to providing quality lodging, whether your travel requirements include business, family gatherings, or romantic getaways." For more information, visit www.InnsofColorado.org and check out the association Blog.
