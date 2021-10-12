# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 0

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 0

10-06-21

Corporal Blaine Silk responded to a fatal single motor vehicle accident at 5244 Stud Mill Road, T34 MD BPP. Deceased at the scene, Hunter Davies (21) Orrington. Excessive speed a major contributor to the accident. A passenger in the Ford Ranger pickup was uninjured. Sergeant Daniel Ryan, Trooper Einar Mattson, Trooper David Olmstead and Game Warden Allan Curtis, Forest Ranger Nicholas Bolduc and the Aurora and Old Town Fire Departments assisted.