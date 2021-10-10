Troop G Weekly Report - 10/04/2021 - 10/10/2021

On 10/04/2021, Tr. Ellis observed a group of individuals that had just been involved in a physical fight at the South Portland Treatment Center. Tr. Ellis and Cpl. Cropper secured the scene, interviewed the involved parties, and contacted several witnesses. The information was provided to South Portland PD.

On 10/07/2021, Tr. Ellis responded to a report of a crash on the ME Turnpike at MM 71. The driver, Edward Hyman (42) was suspected of being under the influence of drugs and was in possession of heroin. He was transported to Central Maine Medical Center and summonsed for the above offenses.

On 10/07/2021, Tr. Bourdelais assisted Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in Gray for a possibly intoxicated subject. Upon further investigation, it was determined the operator was not impaired. The vehicle registration was found to be suspended for tolls and was towed. The operator was summonsed accordingly.

On 10/08/2021, Cpl. Cote stoppped Almuntadhar Mohammed (21) of South Portland on the ME Turnpike southbound in Cumberland. His ME driver’s license was found to be suspended. He was summonsed for Operating after Suspension and Possession of a Suspended License. His vehicle was towed away.

On 10/08/2021, Cpl. Cote stopped Yefry Javier Paz Crus (24) of Nashua, NH on the ME Turnpike Spur eastbound in Falmouth. He did not have a license and was charged with Operating Without a License. Someone came to the scene to drive him and the vehicle away.

On 10/08/2021, Tr. Keim stopped Jeffrey Thurlow (39) of Greene for criminal speed. Thurlow was traveling 85 MPH in a posted 45 MPH speed zone.

On 10/09/2021, Tr. LiBritz stopped a vehicle northbound for failure to keep right on a divided highway. There were two male occupants and the driver, Jonathan Tompkins (29) of Poland, was suspended. Tompkins was summonsed and they were escorted off the exit where they were picked up by a licensed driver.

On 10/09/2021, Tr. Bourdelais responded to a pedestrian on the turnpike in Scarborough. The male subject was walking on the turnpike attempting to get a ride. It was determined the subject exited a vehicle on the turnpike after a verbal argument took place. He was transported to Biddeford without incident.

On 10/10/2021, Cpl. Peckham stopped Jason Williams (41) of Mapleton. Williams was charged with operating after registration suspended.

On 10/10/2021, Cpl. Peckham stopped Jonathan LaPlante (36) of Cape Neddick. LaPlante was charged with operating after registration suspended.