Submit Release
News Search

There were 708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,974 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Husted, InnovateOhio to Launch New BMV Express Self-Service Kiosks

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Director of InnovateOhio, will travel to Fairfield tomorrow for an announcement with the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV), Meijer, and Intellectual Technology, Inc. regarding the launch of new BMV Express self-service kiosks to better serve Ohio drivers.

WHAT: Press conference announcing BMV Express Self-Service Kiosks

WHO: Lt. Governor Jon Husted Director of InnovateOhio

Charlie Norman Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles Registrar

Tom Wilson Senior Vice President of Meijer Stores, Southern Region

Frank Amoruso Chief Growth Officer, Intellectual Technology, Inc.

WHERE: Meijer 6325 S. Gilmore Road Fairfield, OH 45014

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 10:00 a.m.

NOTE: Media wishing to attend this event should RSVP to Hayley.Carducci@governor.ohio.gov.

-30-

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Husted, InnovateOhio to Launch New BMV Express Self-Service Kiosks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.