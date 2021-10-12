MEDIA ADVISORY: Husted, InnovateOhio to Launch New BMV Express Self-Service Kiosks
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Director of InnovateOhio, will travel to Fairfield tomorrow for an announcement with the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV), Meijer, and Intellectual Technology, Inc. regarding the launch of new BMV Express self-service kiosks to better serve Ohio drivers.
WHAT: Press conference announcing BMV Express Self-Service Kiosks
WHO: Lt. Governor Jon Husted Director of InnovateOhio
Charlie Norman Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles Registrar
Tom Wilson Senior Vice President of Meijer Stores, Southern Region
Frank Amoruso Chief Growth Officer, Intellectual Technology, Inc.
WHERE: Meijer 6325 S. Gilmore Road Fairfield, OH 45014
WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 10:00 a.m.
Media wishing to attend this event should RSVP to Hayley.Carducci@governor.ohio.gov.
