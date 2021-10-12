MEDIA ADVISORY: Husted, InnovateOhio to Launch New BMV Express Self-Service Kiosks

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Director of InnovateOhio, will travel to Fairfield tomorrow for an announcement with the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV), Meijer, and Intellectual Technology, Inc. regarding the launch of new BMV Express self-service kiosks to better serve Ohio drivers. WHAT: Press conference announcing BMV Express Self-Service Kiosks WHO: Lt. Governor Jon Husted Director of InnovateOhio Charlie Norman Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles Registrar Tom Wilson Senior Vice President of Meijer Stores, Southern Region Frank Amoruso Chief Growth Officer, Intellectual Technology, Inc. WHERE: Meijer 6325 S. Gilmore Road Fairfield, OH 45014 WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 10:00 a.m. NOTE: Media wishing to attend this event should RSVP to Hayley.Carducci@governor.ohio.gov. -30-