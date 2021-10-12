Richmond, Virginia's Historic Ellen Glasgow House, Primed for Residential or Commercial use, to Auction Without Reserve

The Ellen Glasgow House, 1 West Main Street, Richmond, Virginia Virginia and National Historic landmark Immaculately preserved 19th-century Greek Revival mansion Zoning allows for flexible live-work or commercial options Private terrace and green space with high brick walls

In cooperation with Patrick Sullivan of RVA Team at One South Realty Group, The Ellen Glasgow House will auction No Reserve in October.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tucked into the heart of downtown Richmond in the historic Monroe Ward, The Ellen Glasgow House will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Patrick Sullivan of RVA Team at One South Realty Group. Currently listed for $2.29 million, the property will sell without a Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on October 25–29th via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

A Virginia and National Historic landmark built in 1841 and preserved through many generations, The Ellen Glasgow House exhibits minimal alterations from its original splendor, making it a perfectly-preserved 19th century masterpiece in the heart of Central Virginia. A central portico with Doric columns and an Egyptian-style foyer with a floating staircase leads to the grand foyer where an original gas-lit chandelier is reflected in a mirror once owned by the fourth President of the United States, James Madison. Classic Greek Revival touches, soaring 14-foot ceilings with floral medallions, acanthus leaf pilasters, and cove pediments accenting windows and doors can be found throughout the house. Discover the century-old wallpaper that Pulitzer Prize winning author Ellen Glasgow installed in her writing room, where all but one of her iconic books were penned. The house boasts thirteen fireplaces, each with their own ornate marble mantle. Beyond the covered porch to the rear is a courtyard and lush green space, a true rarity for the area, surrounded by high brick walls. Modern zoning of the estate also allows for a flexible variety of live-work or commercial options.

Additional features include six bedrooms; six full and one half bathrooms; and a large surface parking lot with access directly off West Main Street that can accommodate 35 vehicles—all under 15 minutes to local amenities such as the downtown YMCA, Jefferson Hotel, Richmond Public Library Main Branch, Monroe Park, James River Park, Canal Walk, the University of Richmond, and Richmond International Airport.

The historic Monroe Ward features centuries-old estates mingling with new buildings to create an energetic neighborhood. Breweries and restaurants dot the area surrounding the iconic Jefferson Hotel, which has been in operation since 1895. Nearby Monroe Park hosts a roster of events throughout the year. A plethora of financial, law, and government sectors boast a strong foothold in the diverse economy. Various cultural attractions and over 300 historic markers ensure no shortage of indoor entertainment while the James River and 10,700+ acres of park land running along each side of it are ideal for outdoor recreation including water sports, fishing, hiking, and more. Fourteen public and eighteen private golf courses are also within a 17-mile radius of the home.

The Ellen Glasgow House, located at 1 West Main Street, is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

The Ellen Glasgow House | Richmond, VA