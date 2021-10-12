Submit Release
News Search

There were 678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,946 in the last 365 days.

Pilot program allowing e-filing by self-represented litigants expands to seven more judicial districts

Home Media Press Releases Release

Pilot program allowing e-filing by self-represented litigants expands to seven more judicial districts
Monday, October 11, 2021

DENVER – The Colorado Judicial Department announced today that a pilot program allowing electronic filing of documents by people representing themselves in family court cases has expanded to include all or portions of seven additional judicial districts encompassing 23 counties.

The e-filing program is open to litigants without attorneys in dissolution of marriage, dissolution of civil union, and custody cases. Approximately 75 percent of litigants in such cases choose to represent themselves.

The expansion will include self-represented litigants in the same types of cases, including existing cases, in the 5th Judicial District (Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake and Summit counties), the 6th Judicial District (Archuleta, La Plata and San Juan counties), the 10th Judicial District (Pueblo County), the 13th Judicial District (Kit Carson, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington and Yuma counties), the 15th Judicial District (Baca, Cheyenne, Kiowa and Prowers counties), the 18th Judicial District (Elbert and Lincoln counties; Arapahoe and Douglas counties are already included), and the 22nd Judicial District (Dolores and Montezuma counties).

The program is now available in all or portions of Judicial Districts 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22, encompassing 59 counties.

Only named parties to a case are eligible to e-file. Requests to waive fees cannot be made through the e-filing system at this time; indigent parties will need to continue filing paper documents at the clerk’s office in the courthouse.

More information about e-filing for non-attorneys may be found at https://www.courts.state.co.us/Administration/Unit.cfm?Unit=efilenoaty.

You just read:

Pilot program allowing e-filing by self-represented litigants expands to seven more judicial districts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.