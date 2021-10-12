Pilot program allowing e-filing by self-represented litigants expands to seven more judicial districts

Monday, October 11, 2021

DENVER – The Colorado Judicial Department announced today that a pilot program allowing electronic filing of documents by people representing themselves in family court cases has expanded to include all or portions of seven additional judicial districts encompassing 23 counties.

The e-filing program is open to litigants without attorneys in dissolution of marriage, dissolution of civil union, and custody cases. Approximately 75 percent of litigants in such cases choose to represent themselves.

The expansion will include self-represented litigants in the same types of cases, including existing cases, in the 5th Judicial District (Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake and Summit counties), the 6th Judicial District (Archuleta, La Plata and San Juan counties), the 10th Judicial District (Pueblo County), the 13th Judicial District (Kit Carson, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington and Yuma counties), the 15th Judicial District (Baca, Cheyenne, Kiowa and Prowers counties), the 18th Judicial District (Elbert and Lincoln counties; Arapahoe and Douglas counties are already included), and the 22nd Judicial District (Dolores and Montezuma counties).

The program is now available in all or portions of Judicial Districts 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22, encompassing 59 counties.

Only named parties to a case are eligible to e-file. Requests to waive fees cannot be made through the e-filing system at this time; indigent parties will need to continue filing paper documents at the clerk’s office in the courthouse.

More information about e-filing for non-attorneys may be found at https://www.courts.state.co.us/Administration/Unit.cfm?Unit=efilenoaty.