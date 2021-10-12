$6.2 million awarded through Iowa’s Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant Program

AMES, Iowa – October 12, 2021 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved $6.2 million in funding for seven rail infrastructure and related rail development projects under the Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant (RRLG) Program. The projects are expected to support the creation and retention of 285 jobs within three years of project completion.

Following is the list of RRLG projects approved by the Commission.

Targeted Job Creation projects Loan Grant Clinton Connecting Track, Wabash Cannonball, LLC ----- $550,000 Charles City Terminal, Charles City Rail Terminal, LLC $900,000 $240,000 Project Peony, City of Sioux City ----- $2,000,000 CP Unit Train Expansion, Pattison Sand Company $200,000 $180,000 Rail Network Improvement projects Loan Grant Railport Expansion and upgrades, Ten D/Merchants Distribution Service $1,500,000 ----- RR Expansion and upgrade, Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad $551,112 ----- Rail Port Planning & Development projects Loan Grant Oskaloosa Industrial Park Transload Facility, Mahaska Chamber and Development Group ----- $76,500 Total Awarded Funding: $3,151,112 $3,145,600

For more information, contact: Ed Engle at 515-239-1058 or Edward.Engle@iowadot.us