$6.2 million awarded through Iowa’s Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant Program

AMES, Iowa – October 12, 2021 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved $6.2 million in funding for seven rail infrastructure and related rail development projects under the Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant (RRLG) Program. The projects are expected to support the creation and retention of 285 jobs within three years of project completion.

Following is the list of RRLG projects approved by the Commission. 

Targeted Job Creation projects

Loan

Grant

Clinton Connecting Track, Wabash Cannonball, LLC

-----

$550,000

Charles City Terminal, Charles City Rail Terminal, LLC

$900,000

$240,000

Project Peony, City of Sioux City

-----

$2,000,000

CP Unit Train Expansion, Pattison Sand Company

$200,000

$180,000

Rail Network Improvement projects

Loan

Grant

Railport Expansion and upgrades, Ten D/Merchants Distribution Service

$1,500,000

-----

RR Expansion and upgrade, Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad

$551,112

-----

Rail Port Planning & Development projects

Loan

Grant

Oskaloosa Industrial Park Transload Facility, Mahaska Chamber and Development Group

-----

$76,500

Total Awarded Funding:

$3,151,112

$3,145,600

 

#

For more information, contact: Ed Engle at 515-239-1058 or Edward.Engle@iowadot.us

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

