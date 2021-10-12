Woligo Partners with Broker Source to Provide Medical Insurance for Self-employed Workers and Small Business Owners
OKLAHOMA CITY, USA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woligo has teamed up with Broker Source, a Cameron Group partner, to offer individual and group medical insurance. Woligo's platform offers a variety of insurance, benefits, banking, and retirement solutions to independent workers and small business owners.
"Small business owners and self-employed individuals are often left to find medical insurance for themselves and their families, since they do not receive traditional coverage from an employer. Small businesses also often want to offer group coverage as a perk for their employees to aide in retention. Medicare and short-term coverage options are also available through this partnership,” said Jennifer Dunn, Woligo Venture Manager. "We are excited to offer multiple solutions through our collaboration with our sister company. Our customers will receive agent-assisted quoting, counseling, and enrollment support to ensure they get the best customized policy based on their needs."
“Health insurance is complicated but Broker Source has the expertise and technology to break it down and simplify the process so that it’s easier to choose a plan and enroll. With our nationwide carrier connections and excellent year-round customer support we are thrilled to partner with Woligo to provide expanded health insurance options to individuals and small groups across the country,” said Ann Moses, Vice President of Broker Source.
Self-employed professionals and small business owners can easily obtain a customized quote by going to www.Woligonow.com. The 2022 Open Enrollment Period (OEP) for Healthcare.gov begins November 1, 2021 and ends January 15, 2022, in most states. Open enrollment for Medicare begins October 15 through December 7. And, groups can shop plan options year round.
About Woligo
Woligo (WŌ-luh-go = Work-Life-Go) is here for the self-employed professionals, small business owners, and anyone else who is the boss of themselves and their business. By pairing you with insurance, benefits, and banking and retirement solutions, we help you find stability while preserving the freedom and flexibility of your work-life world. We are part of the Cameron Group, along with INSURICA, First Fidelity Bank, American Fidelity, and other companies. Woligonow.com
About Broker Source
Broker Source, a division of INSURICA, is a reliable, trusted source that specializes in Individual, Medicare and small group health insurance solutions. Our product knowledge, carrier relationships and value-added services translate into improved experiences for our clients. We assist clients with navigating through the sometimes daunting world of health insurance. The Broker Source team works to find the coverage that will best suit the clients’ needs. We are licensed and appointed in 48 states and utilize a state-of-the-art quoting and enrollment system. We’ve handled hundreds of thousands of quotes on behalf of our clients.
