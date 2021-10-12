National ADHD Awareness Month: 6.1 Million Children Taking Psychiatric Drugs in U.S.
Parents are being told that their child has a ‘mental disorder’ but in actual fact there is no independent, valid test for ADHD nor is there any data to indicate that ADHD is due to a brain malfunction.
Vyvanse has serious side effects, including mental/mood/behavior changes (such as agitation, aggression, mood swings, depression, hallucinations, abnormal thoughts/behavior and suicidal thoughts/attempts).
418,425 U.S. children age 5 and under are currently being drugged with a variety of psychiatric drugs including ADHD drugs, antipsychotics, anti-anxiety drugs and antidepressants, along with 85,003 0-1 year olds.
The growing trend to label children has resulted in over 6.1 million children being prescribed psychiatric drugs with 3.1 million of them prescribed ADHD drugs.
This brings us to today where according to a recent article, “there’s no clear consensus on whether ADHD is over diagnosed or not” but there “does seem to be agreement that, in general, there is a fair amount of misdiagnosis when it comes to ADHD — especially among children and teens.” [2]
Alarmed by this finding, and by reports noting that there has been a significant increase over the past 20 years of the diagnosing of children with ADHD, CCHR is calling on the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) to examine the facts behind the heavy drugging of children. [3]
CCHR, the Citizens Commission on Human Rights, is a non-profit mental health watchdog dedicated the protection of children, and per the Florida chapter of CCHR, many parents are not aware of the fact that they may refuse psychological screening of their child and that they cannot be forced to drug their child as a requirement for attendance at a public school.
“Florida recently passed the Parents’ Bill of Rights which makes it very clear that the rights of a parent to direct the mental health care of their child may not be infringed upon,” said the president for CCHR Florida, Diane Stein. “During National ADHD Awareness Month, we want to make sure that parents understand their rights when it comes to mental health.”
The stated mission of ADHD Awareness Month is to provide information to the public based on evidence from scientific and peer-reviewed research yet there is no definitive test to identify ADHD. Instead healthcare professionals use a series of symptoms as a guideline to decide whether or not they think someone has ADHD and the end result is usually a prescription for a psychiatric drug. [3] [4]
This growing trend to label children in the United States has resulted in over 6.1 million children being prescribed psychiatric drugs with more than 3.1 million of these children prescribed drugs for ADHD. [5]
“Parents are being told that their child has a ‘mental disorder’ but in actual fact there is no independent, valid test for ADHD nor is there any data to indicate that ADHD is due to a brain malfunction yet the number of children being labeled with a ‘brain-disorder’ continues to climb,” stated Diane Stein.
According to the CDC, the estimated number of children ever diagnosed with ADHD, based on a national 2016 parent survey, is 6.1 million. [6]
Pediatric occupational therapist Angela Hanscom believes that the reason that children are being increasingly diagnosed with ADHD is that they are forced to stay in an upright position for hours on end and do not move nearly as much as needed. Gone are the days when children rolled down hills, climbed trees, spun in circles and recesses are abbreviated because of increasing academic demands. Ms. Hanscom tested several classrooms and discovered most children had very poor core strength and balance. In fact, she discovered that only one in twelve children were normal in this regard. [7]
However instead of prescribing more physical activity the psychiatric solution is to prescribe dangerous drugs. The two commonly prescribed drugs for ADHD, Ritalin and Adderall, carry Black box Warnings and side effects can include:
• Agitation
• Aggression
• mood swings
• depression
• thoughts of suicide
• fast/pounding/irregular heartbeat
• seizures
• slurred speech
• confusion
“Dangerous psychiatric drugs are being given to children despite the known side effects of death, homicides and suicides that have been reported,” stated Diane Stein. “Why is this being done despite the known risks? Because a psychiatrist prescribing drugs can make up to four times as much as one who doesn’t and drugs prescribed for ADHD alone make billions every year.” [8] [9]
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969. For more information visit www.cchrflorida.org or call 800-782-2878.
Sources:
[1] The History of ADHD: A Timeline https://www.healthline.com/health/adhd/history
[2] What We Know About ADHD Overdiagnosis https://www.healthline.com/health/adhd-overdiagnosed
[3] 10 percent of American children diagnosed with ADHD, study says https://www.ajc.com/news/world/percent-american-children-diagnosed-with-adhd-study-says/c5F3rGD4Qz6StKRtIFPVbM/
[4] ADHD Awareness Month https://www.adhdawarenessmonth.org/coalition/
[5] ADHD in Children https://www.webmd.com/add-adhd/childhood-adhd/adhd-children#1
[6] Number of Children & Adolescents Taking Psychiatric Drugs in the U.S. https://www.cchrint.org/psychiatric-drugs/children-on-psychiatric-drugs/
75] Data and Statistics About ADHD
https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/adhd/data.html#:~:text=The%20estimated%20number%20of%20children,children%20aged%206%E2%80%9311%20years
[8] Why so many kids can’t sit still in school today https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/answer-sheet/wp/2014/07/08/why-so-many-kids-cant-sit-still-in-school-today/
[9] INFANTS BEING GIVEN PSYCHIATRIC DRUGS ON THE RISE http://www.cchrflorida.org/infants-being-given-psychiatric-drugs-on-the-rise/
[10] Inappropriate prescribing: Research shows that all too often, Americans are taking medications that may not work or may be inappropriate for their mental health problems. http://www.apa.org/monitor/2012/06/prescribing.aspx
Diane Stein
Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida
+1 727-422-8820
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Childhood is Not a Mental Disorder