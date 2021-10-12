Ackah Law Now Offers Expanded Legal Services For Newcomers To Canada
We Are Pleased To Offer Wills, Estate Planning and Corporate Commercial Services for Newcomers to Canada
After our immigration clients arrive in Canada, they have other urgent legal needs to settle into life in Canada. We can save them time, money and stress: we understand the needs of newcomers.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ackah Business Immigration Law is excited to announce that we have expanded our services to include non-immigration legal services.
Effective October 1, 2021, Ackah Law now offers:
• Wills and Estate Planning Service
• Corporate Commercial Services
• Expanded Refugee Services
Evelyn Ackah, Founder and Managing Lawyer of Ackah Law explains,
"After our immigration clients arrive in Canada, they have other urgent legal needs to settle into life in Canada. This hit home for me recently and spurred my decision to expand our legal services for our newcomer clients. Sadly, a recent client returned to Canada with his non-Canadians wife and child and died before he updated his will, and before his wife and child became residents of Canada. Those were simple legal issues we could have helped him with and prevented the legal situation his widow and young child now face - and now we can."
Wills and Estate Planning Services
You are not legally required to have a will in Canada. However, if you don't have a will, the laws in the province or territory you live in will determine how your estate is divided - not necessarily the laws of your home country. A will is a legal document that says how you want your assets to be distributed if you die. Your estate includes what you own (called assets) and what you owe (called liabilities). An up-to-date will can help your estate representative deal with your estate when you die. Provinces and territories set the laws for estate planning.
Corporate Commercial Services
Ackah Law now provides corporate and commercial law services for legal matters including shareholder agreements, drafting agreements, IT contracts and other business filings to help your business or startup grow in Canada.
Refugee Services
Ackah Law began offering Refugee Services for individuals both inside Canada and outside Canada in 2018. We are now offering expanded Refugee Services to help Canada recover from the pandemic. Canada's government believes economic immigration is key to recovery.
About Ackah Law
Ackah Business Immigration Law is an immigration law firm based in Calgary, Alberta with offices in Vancouver and Toronto to serve clients from all over the world. The Ackah Law team helps businesses and individuals cross borders seamlessly into Canada and the United States. Contact Evelyn Ackah and Ackah Law today at contact@ackahlaw.com or (403) 452‑9515.
