Increasing HIV In Women Is A Key Driver For The Cervical Cancer Drugs Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing prevalence of HIV (Human immunodeficiency virus) in women is driving the growth of the cervical cancer drugs market. Women that are HIV positive have a greater risk of cervical cancer than the general population. Nearly 18 million women have tested HIV positive globally; HIV weakens the immune system, which increases the likelihood of cervical cancer. Women with HIV have an increased chance of being diagnosed with cervical cancer because the count of the protein CD4 goes down. According to a survey conducted by the National cancer institute, a person with HIV is three time as likely to be diagnosed with cervical cancer.

The cervical cancer drugs market is experiencing a number of significant trends that helps in efficient and targeted treatment of the disease including advances in drug delivery. One such trend is the use of drugs that can be delivered directly to the vagina such as drugs using vaginal formulations as gels, creams, pessaries, rings, films and tablets. These drugs ease the localized treatment of cervical cancer. The formulation of these drugs is in such a way that they get easily absorbed into vaginal tissue and reach the site of action. For instance, companies introduced vaginal gels such as Cidofovir gel and 851B Gel into the market to treat cervical cancer. As per the reports by International Council for Harmonization of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH)'s Clinical Trials Registry, 851B Gel is in trial phase. Whereas Cidofovir gel, sold under the brand name Vistide, is already a success in the market. In addition to the above-mentioned gels, drugs such as ISA101, AGEN2034 and Z-100 are in pipeline and promise growth to the cervical cancer drugs market.

The global cervical cancer drugs market size is expected to grow from $7.92 billion in 2020 to $8.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $9.73 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Major players covered in the global cervical cancer drugs industry are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hetero, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer.

TBRC’s global cervical cancer drugs market report is segmented by cancer type into squamous cell cancer, adenocarcinoma, by drug type into avastin, bevacizumb, blemocin, blenoxane, others, by distribution channel into hospitals pharmacies, retail pharmacies, others.

