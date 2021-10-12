Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass & Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 21A304020

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox                          

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/11/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea Corinth Rd

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass & Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Joshua Pomerantz                                               

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT

 

VICTIM: Bonnie Pomerantz

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time VSP Middlesex received a report of a trespassing incident at a residence in Washington. Troopers arrived on scene and observed a damaged door. The investigation revealed that Pomerantz had entered the residence that he had previously been trespassed from. Pomerantz was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division and released.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/17/21 at 0800 hours           

COURT: Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Jacob Fox

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

P:(802)229-9191

F:(802)229-2648

E: Jacob.Fox@vermont.gov

 

 

 

