Middlesex Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass & Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A304020
Trooper Jacob Fox
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/11/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea Corinth Rd
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass & Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Joshua Pomerantz
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
VICTIM: Bonnie Pomerantz
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time VSP Middlesex received a report of a trespassing incident at a residence in Washington. Troopers arrived on scene and observed a damaged door. The investigation revealed that Pomerantz had entered the residence that he had previously been trespassed from. Pomerantz was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division and released.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/17/21 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
