St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI , VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A405044

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802 748 3111

DATE/TIME: 10/11/2021 2226

INCIDENT LOCATION: Breezy Hill Road, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: DUI / Violation of Conditions

ACCUSED: Alexander Smith

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Barracks

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks responded to a Family Fight on Breezy Hill Road. Before the Vermont State Troopers arrived, Smith left the scene in a motor vehicle, and later returned. While speaking with Smith, he displayed signs of impairment. After further investigation, he was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and processed at the St. Johnsbury Barracks. Smith was released with a citation to appear on 11/01/2021 at 0800 hours in the Caledonia County Court - Criminal Division to answer to the charges of DUI and Violation of Conditions.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/01/2021 at 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.