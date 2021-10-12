St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI , VCOR
CASE#: 21A405044
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802 748 3111
DATE/TIME: 10/11/2021 2226
INCIDENT LOCATION: Breezy Hill Road, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: DUI / Violation of Conditions
ACCUSED: Alexander Smith
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Barracks
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks responded to a Family Fight on Breezy Hill Road. Before the Vermont State Troopers arrived, Smith left the scene in a motor vehicle, and later returned. While speaking with Smith, he displayed signs of impairment. After further investigation, he was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and processed at the St. Johnsbury Barracks. Smith was released with a citation to appear on 11/01/2021 at 0800 hours in the Caledonia County Court - Criminal Division to answer to the charges of DUI and Violation of Conditions.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/01/2021 at 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
