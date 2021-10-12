U.S. ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR HEALTH RACHEL L. LEVINE AND HENRY R. MUNOZ III OF SOMOS US, TO BE HONORED AT CIELO GALA
Miss Universe Andrea Meza and Activist Joela Rivera to become Ambassadors during evening Hosted by CNN Anchor Ana Cabrera and Fashion Designer Mondo Guerra
We are humbled and thrilled to be joined by amazing leaders and advocates in the fight against HIV and AIDS as we continue our mission to end the pandemic and its impact on Latinx communities.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latino Commission on AIDS will culminate its 30th anniversary at its annual Cielo Gala on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City under the theme Designing a World Without AIDS. The event will recognize several individuals who continue to work to fight against HIV and AIDS. Those being honored are Dr. Rachel L. Levine, Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), SOMOS US whose award will be accepted by Co-founder Henry R. Muñoz III, and Lucciano Reberte. Social justice advocate and Black revolutionary Joel “Joela” Rivera will be recognized as the Commission’s Youth Ambassador as the organization renews its commitment to educate youth and new generations about HIV and AIDS, and Miss Universe Andrea Meza, who has been inducted as the newest Madrina of the Commission will provide her virtual regards.
— Guillermo Chacon, President, Latino Commission on AIDS
“We are humbled and absolutely thrilled to be joined by amazing leaders and advocates in the fight against HIV and AIDS as we close another chapter in our history and continue our mission to end the pandemic and its impact on Latinx communities across the U.S.,” said Guillermo Chacon, President of the Latino Commission on AIDS. “Latinos remain disproportionately affected by HIV, both in terms of new HIV diagnosis and the total number of HIV cases. We must resist the urge of complacency and continue education and prevention efforts in all communities until we eradicate the virus completely!”
The Cielo Gala is an important platform to recognize the work of those who support the Commission’s goals of ending HIV and AIDS and improving overall health outcomes and wellness for the Hispanic/Latinx community. As Assistant Secretary of Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Rachel L. Levine fights every day to improve the health and well-being of all Americans and build a stronger foundation for a healthier future - one in which every American can attain their full health potential. She is receiving the Esperanza (Hope) Award for contributing to a sense of hope and possibility for preventing HIV and ending AIDS.
SOMOS US has been a critical partner with New York State to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine in underserved communities and is being recognized with the Business Leadership Award for its continued commitment to breaking down barriers to healthcare. The award will be accepted by SOMOS co-founder Henry R. Munoz III, a nationally respected voice in the Latino community, an award-winning designer and planner, and a leader of American politics, art, public affairs, and philanthropy.
Luciano Reberte, a Latino gay immigrant living with HIV and an advocate for LGBTQ communities, social justice and HIV rights, is the Director of Community Engagement for the Latino Commission on AIDS. He is receiving the esteemed Dennis de Leon Voz de Compromiso (Voice of Commitment) Award, named after the former dynamic leader of the Commission, for his courage and strength as a health and HIV/AIDS advocate.
The 2021 Gala will culminate the Commission’s commemoration of 30 years of service and launch a new era of service and commitment to meet the health challenges ahead. The evening will be hosted by Ana Cabrera, anchor of CNN Newsroom, and fashion designer Mondo Guerra. Throughout her tenure at CNN, Cabrera has extensively reported on everything from the COVID-19 pandemic, politics, to natural disasters, to mass shootings and more. Guerra is renowned as a breakout star of Project Runway and the first openly HIV-positive designer on the show.
Choreographer and director Maria Torres will present a theatrical tribute in a virtual collaboration with Arizona-based artist Lalo Cota , and three-time Grammy-winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra led by Oscar Hernandez will provide live entertainment during the event.
All guests attending the event must be fully vaccinated. For registration and more information, please visit www.cielolatino.org.
About the Latino Commission on AIDS
The Latino Commission on AIDS (Commission) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1990 dedicated to meet the health challenges and address the impact of HIV and AIDS, viral Hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), addressing stigma in the Hispanic/Latinx community. The Commission is the leading organization coordinating National Hispanic Hepatitis Awareness Day (May 15), National Latino AIDS Awareness Day (October 15), Latinos in the South, the Latino Religious Leadership Program and other prevention, research, capacity building, and advocacy programs across the United States and its territories. The Commission is also the founder of the Hispanic Health Network, dedicated to addressing health disparities.
