Australian 3D concrete printer technology startup 'Luyten' preparing to build on the moon

Luyten 3D Printer Moon Base Camp Luyten 3D Printer Moon Base Camp aerial

“To date, humans have not been able to settle on the moon or construct a lunar settlement until now. We've made this possible using lunar materials."

Transporting the printers from earth to the moon will be a fairly simple process. The 3D printer we have developed to undertake construction on the moon, 'Platypus Galacticas', is very lightweight.” — Ahmed Mahil, Cofounder and CEO of Luyten