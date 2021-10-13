LUXURY EXPERIENCE & CO AND FAVORED.LIVE PARTNER TO BRING LIVESTREAM SHOPPING TO CELEBRITY GIFTING EVENTS
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Experience & Co and Favored.live today announced a strategic collaboration combining LE & Co’s industry-leading celebrity, influencer, and athlete gifting lounges with Favored.live’s premium livestream shopping experience.
With online commerce playing an increasingly crucial role in brand sales, companies recognize the need to accelerate the development of digital solutions to connect with consumers on multiple platforms, including livestream shopping -- now a $300B annual business in China and projected to drive exponential U.S. growth over the next five years.
The LE & Co-Favored.live collaboration enables consumers to experience the celebrity gifting experience historically hidden behind VIP-only events and red carpet lounges with an on-the-scene shoppable livestream. Consumers can enjoy watching their favorite celebrities and influencers selecting products they love, chat with expert hosts to learn more, and purchase the items instantly through the video.
“LE & Co’s ability to provide brands the opportunity to engage with celebrities, influencers, athletes, and press, combined with Favored.live’s ability to engage consumers everywhere with premium livestream shopping technology and content, makes for a powerful combination that will significantly increase the reach and value of the gift lounge experience for our brand clients,” said Melissa McAvoy, Founder of Luxury Experience & Co. “We are planning a full calendar of events leveraging this partnership.”
“Favored.live can take great experiences like the traditional gifting lounge to another level with our livestream commerce capabilities and insights. Consumers will love the opportunity to participate and shop live along with their favorite celebrities and influencers,” said David Grant, Co-Founder of Favored.live.
The LE & Co-Favored.live partnership’s first event will be the Celebrity & Influencer Women’s Health & Wellness Gifting Lounge on November 6th in Los Angeles that will mix big-time health and fitness influencers with amazing brands, all while being live streamed to consumers worldwide. The first of its kind will give consumers an “all-access pass" to their favorite influencers and what they are being gifted, as well as a chance to purchase products from brands that will be attending.
About Favored.live
Favored.live powers successful livestream shopping for Creators, Brands and Publishers. Our unique “stack” of e-com tech, live production tech, marketing tools and data-led creative support services provides everything our partners need to start and grow their livestream business. Favored.live is modeled on the creator economy companies that have driven the Chinese livestream shopping business from a $2.8B business in 2017 to over $300B in 2021. We make livestream shopping and media authentic, simple and profitable across all platforms.
About Luxury Experience & Co
Today's best brands align themselves with LE & Co Luxury Gift Lounges to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television and sports. With years of experience in Public Relations, Events & Business Development we lead and develop effective key brand relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness to our clients, we have now created a complete package of services to maximize our clients return on investment through live events.
