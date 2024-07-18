Motorcars LA Set the Stage to Create the Top Experience with The Who's Who in the Sports and Entertainment World
We were very excited for our attendees to experience this location, and I was very happy to hear how blown away they were with the plane and luxury cars on display.”LOS ANGELES, CA, US, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Experience & Co. presented a gifting lounge celebrating athletes and celebrities in Los Angeles at the exclusive Motor Cars LA. Celebrities and athletes had the ultimate backdrop of exotic and classic cars to gaze upon as they familiarized themselves with select elevated brands being gifted.
LE&Co provided a complete award season experience that combined celebrities' and athletes' love for luxury automobiles, nutrition, health, grooming, and gifting provided by Dax Haircare, Pure Protein Metrix, Charette Cosmetics, Chike Nutrition, Lalicious, Misguided Spirits, Molly B Cookies, PROOF Hard Ice Cream, Red Bull, Dr. Segal’s, Pacifica Beauty, Rum Flor De Cana, Antigua, Arvin, Red Bull, La Golf, Killa Dinks, Vacation Sunscreen, Eli Lunzer Productions, The Radiance Lab & Wellness Center and many more.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, Motorcars LA was the ideal venue for guests such as 2024 Heisman Trophy Winner and Washington Commanders star Jayden Daniels, NHL Houston Oilers Evander Kane, NFL Analyst, Heisman Winner, Pro Bowler, Host of Monday Night Football Countdown Robert Griffin III, NY Giants Quarterback Tommy Devito, Former NFL All-Pro/Pro Bowler, Broadcaster, Author Marcellus Wiley, WNBA legend Angel McCoughtry, UCLA Football & Baseball standout Grant Gray, 2024 Team USA Track & Field Olympian Chari Hawkins and many more.
LE & Founder Melissa McAvoy toasted the event's success. McAvoy said, "We were very excited for our attendees to experience this location, and I was very happy to hear how blown away they were with the plane and luxury cars on display.” McAvoy added, "We strive to create a unique experience with all our events."
About Motor Cars LA LLC
With years of experience serving the area, our dealership is dedicated to offering high-quality, pre-owned vehicles to our customers. From the moment you walk through our door, we’re committed to providing you with a great car-buying experience. With our skilled sales staff and financing options, we’ll help you get the vehicle you want at the great price you deserve.
Our goal is for you to be so delighted with your vehicle purchase that you’ll come to see us when you need your next car and happily recommend us to friends and family. Customer referrals are the ultimate compliment. With many vehicle shopping options available, we differentiate ourselves by understanding our local car-buying community and satisfying its needs, helping valued local customers like you find the vehicle that’s the “right fit.”
About Luxury Experience & Co, LLC
Today's best brands align themselves with LE & Co Luxury Gift Lounges to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television, and sports. With years of experience in Public Relations, Events, and Business Development, we lead and develop effective key brand relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness to our clients, we have now created a complete package of services to maximize their return on investment.
