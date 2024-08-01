Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,508 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,430 in the last 365 days.

2024 THE ALL-PRO PASS RUSH RETREAT DRAWS TOP NFL PLAYERS GIFTED BY LUXURY EXPERIENCE & CO

Luxury Experience & Co was honored with support and work with the All-Pro Pass Rush Retreat and helped connect top NFL Players with like-minded brands.”
— Melissa McAvoy, Founder of Luxury Experience & Co
MIAMI, FL, US, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The All-Pro Pass Rush Retreat brought together NFL players, brands, and pass-rushing enthusiasts for an exciting and informative event. Held against Miami's vibrant culture and scenic beaches, the retreat aimed to celebrate and prepare NFL defensive linemen using the innovative VGHH Pass Rush system.

Attendees included names such as Yaya Daiby (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Alex Wright (Cleveland Browns), Brodric Martin (Detroit Lions), Damion Daniels (Houston Texans), Demetrius Taylor (Detroit Lions), Isaiah Land (Indianapolis Colts), Kyle Phillips (New Orleans Saints), Larry Ogunjubi (Pittsburgh Steelers), Malik Reed (Miami Dolphins), Mario Edwards Jr (Seattle Seahawks), Tavious Robinson (Baltimore Ravens), Thomas Rush (Tennessee Titans), and many more. 

Players were given gifts by Helight, Chike Nutrition, Green, High Rise Beverage Company, Hedo Skin, Molly B Cookies, Misguided Spirits, Arvin Socks, and more. 

"Luxury Experience & Co was honored with support and work with the All-Pro Pass Rush Retreat and helped connect top NFL Players with like-minded brands," says Melissa McAvoy, Founder of Luxury Experience & Co. 

About VGHH Pass Rush System: The VGHH Pass Rush system combines cutting-edge analytics, biomechanics, and film study to optimize pass rush techniques. Developed by experts, it focuses on speed, agility, and disrupting opposing quarterbacks. Participants at the retreat immersed themselves in this innovative approach, gaining valuable insights for the upcoming NFL season.

About LUXURY EXPERIENCE & CO: (LE & Co): Today’s best brands align themselves with LE & Co to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television, and sports. With years of experience in public relations, events, and business development, we lead and develop effective key brand and athlete relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness for our clients, we have created a complete package of services to maximize our client's return on investment. Beyond working with brands and athletes, we work to support foundations and charities to bring awareness and support to help others. 

Melissa Ellen McAvoy
Luxury Experience & Co
+1 3107798501
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

2024 THE ALL-PRO PASS RUSH RETREAT DRAWS TOP NFL PLAYERS GIFTED BY LUXURY EXPERIENCE & CO

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more