2023 VON MILLER PASS RUSH SUMMIT DRAWS TOP NFL PLAYERS GIFTED BY LUXURY EXPERIENCE & CO
"Luxury Experience & Co was honored with support and work with Vanguard Sports Group and their client Von Miller." Melissa McAvoy, Founder of Luxury Experience & Co.”LAS VEGAS, NV, US, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Buffalo Bills star Von Miller, the NFL's current career sack leader (of active players), hosted his seventh Annual 'Von Miller Pass Rush Summit' June 9th-10th at the M Resort over the weekend with Vanguard Sports Group (VSG) and were gifted selected brands by Luxury Experience & Co.
The annual event cultivates a unique experience for rookies and veteran NFL defensive players, providing a relaxed environment where they can comfortably share knowledge, collaborate on technique, and deepen relationships. The players participated in both on-field drills and film analysis - discussing their game among their peers.
Von Miller's Pash Rush Summit has brought out many of the NFL's top defensive players for the past seven years. The 2023 summit continued the tradition, with over 30 elite players participating from various NFL teams around the country.
Attendees included names such as Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys), Cam Jordan (New Orleans Saints), Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders), Mario Edwards Jr.(Seattle Seahawks), Josh Uche (New England Patriots), Kwity Paye (Indianapolis Colts), Jeffery Simmons (Tennessee Titans), Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks), several of Von's Bills teammates, and even OL Tyler Smith (Dallas Cowboys). Following the success of last year's event, the M Resort hosted an exquisite pre-event reception at the Lux rooftop, giving the athletes a chance to relax and bond before the weekend festivities.
Players were given gifts by Juice Plus+, Gel Blasters, Dax Hair Care, Dion Michaels Skincare for Men, Bug Bite Thing, Built From Broken, Groove Strap, and more.
ABOUT VON MILLER: Miller is an All-Pro linebacker for the Buffalo Bills. He won his first Super Bowl in 2016 with the Denver Broncos and was named MVP. His second Super Bowl win came in 2022 with the Los Angeles Rams. The Broncos drafted Miller in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. His foundation, Von's Vision, has raised over $5 Million for children needing eye care and eyewear.
ABOUT VANGUARD SPORTS GROUP: (VSG) is a full-service sports agency. VSG represents athletes and talent in football, baseball, basketball, and broadcasting in their contracts, marketing, and off-the-field endeavors. Learn more about VSG and its clients at http://www.vanguardsports.com
ABOUT LUXURY EXPERIENCE & CO: (LE & Co): Today’s best brands align themselves with LE & Co to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television, and sports. With years of experience in public relations, events, and business development, we lead and develop effective key brand and athlete relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness for our clients, we have created a complete package of services to maximize our client's return on investment. Beyond working with brands and athletes, we work to support foundations and charities to bring awareness and support to help others. For more information, please visit www.luxuryexperienceco.com
