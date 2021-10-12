“Holidays a cappella” concert series begins December 3 from Chicago a cappella, acclaimed vocal ensemble
Joe Labozetta from Chicago a cappella
Group’s first concert program post-pandemic includes six live performances, a live virtual event, and its debut performance in Highland ParkCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago a cappella, one of Chicagoland’s most accomplished and innovative vocal ensembles, has captured the hearts, minds—and ears—of choral singing aficionados for the last 28 years. Presenting exhilarating concerts that traverse musical genres from Gregorian chant to jazz and pop, the group’s vocal virtuosity is always on display.
The season’s first concert is “Holidays a cappella,” a special December holiday treat, featuring a brand-new collection of musical gifts celebrating Christmas and Chanukah.
Holidays a cappella is the first full Chicago a cappella concert since Feb 2020, and it is the first to be created by ensemble member Joe Labozetta, a member of the bass section who has sung with the group for 9 years. He has created a program rich with beautiful harmonies, meaningful messages, and energetic fun.
Of the six-performance series, two will be performed at new locations this year. December 3 is the ensemble’s first performance at St. Josaphat Church in Lincoln Park, where Joe serves as music director. December 4 marks the ensemble’s first concert performance in Highland Park, at the Highland Park Community House.
Paul Nicholson returns as Guest Music Director for Holidays a cappella for the third time. Nicholson is among Chicago’s most respected choral musicians, as well as a vocal coach, accompanist, composer, and singer.
The full schedule for Holidays a cappella is:
• Friday, December 3 (8:00 PM): St Josaphat Church, 2311 N. Southport Ave., Chicago
• Saturday, December 4 (8:00 PM): Highland Park Community House, 1991 Sheridan Rd., Highland Park
• Sunday, December 5 (4:00 PM): Community UMC, 20 Center St., Naperville
• Friday, December 10 (8:00 PM): Fourth Presbyterian Church (Buchanan Chapel), 115 E. Delaware Pl., Chicago
• Saturday, December 11 (8:00 PM): Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston
• Sunday, December 12, (4:00 PM): Pilgrim Congregational, 460 Lake St., Oak Park
Program highlights include:
• Familiar Christmas carols in innovative a cappella arrangements: “O Come All Ye Faithful” (arranged by Pentatonix), “Jingle Bells,” “We Three Kings,” and “The Coventry Carol”
• Music arranged just for Chicago a cappella, including the spiritual “Sistah Mary” arranged by Rollo Dilworth (commissioned for the group’s 15th anniversary in 2007), and a new arrangement of “I'll Be Home for Christmas” (arranged by Joe Labozetta)
• Music for Chanukah, including two songs by former Evanston resident Robert Applebaum. Subscribers will get the chance to discuss the music with the composer in a virtual Listening Club event on November 18.
• Stirring Christmas music from the Republic of Georgia. This is a specialty of Joe Labozetta, who visited the country and studied its music.
• Holiday music from around the world, including selections from France, England, Estonia, Norway, Poland, Georgia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.
• Performances by the ensemble in six languages (English, Latin, Hebrew, Polish, Spanish, and Georgian)
• A famous contemporary classical work, “Magnificat,” by Estonian composer Arvo Pärt (b. 1935). This piece is probably the most famous example of the composer’s personal compositional style, which he calls “tintinnabulum,” after the sounds of bells.
In addition to the six live concert performances, there will be a live virtual event on Monday, December 20 at 7 PM, featuring four members of the ensemble. It will include video performances from the concert plus behind-the-scenes stories and even some live solo performances.
Season ticket packages are now on sale. Those ordering tickets by October 15 will receive a gift. There are four available ticket packages:
• Live + Virtual Package (best deal/most perks)
• Flex Pass Package (most flexible)
• Live Package (includes all live concerts)
• Virtual Package (access to virtual content and more)
For more information about each package, please visit www.chicagoacappella.org/subscriptions or call (773) 281-7820.
Single-concert tickets will go on sale October 15. Tickets can be purchased online at www.chicagoacappella.org/tickets.
About Chicago a cappella
Chicago a cappella is one of the Chicago area’s most accomplished and innovative vocal ensembles. Spanning a repertoire from Gregorian chant to the Beatles and beyond, the group’s vocal virtuosity and eclectic programs have earned a reputation for leadership in the choral field. Founded in 1993, the 10-voice ensemble has been heard frequently on radio and has produced nine CD recordings, including releases on the Cedille, Centaur, and Gothic labels. Chicago a cappella has been hailed as “the area’s best unaccompanied group” (Chicago Magazine) and “the city’s liveliest, most versatile vocal ensemble” (Chicago Tribune).
John William Trotter became the ensemble’s second Artistic Director in July 2020, after having worked with the group as a guest music director since 2013. The 2021-22 season marks Trotter’s first live concert season as Artistic Director.
For more information about Chicago a cappella, please visit https://www.chicagoacappella.org.
