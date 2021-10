Modern Emo Pop Punk Rock Artist Slayloverboy Signs With Cleopatra Records and Releases New Single “Here We Go Again”

Slayloverboy - "Here We Go Again" Cleopatra Records

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, October 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Signing his first deal with Cleopatra Records off anticipation for more records, Slayloverboy drops his first cover song. October 8th Slay's track "Here We Go Again," originally by Demi Lovato, sets his lane for modern emo pop punk rock.Slayloverboy has been gaining a huge audience through Tik Tok and continues to shine with visuals. Slayloverboy is working on a new album that is set to drop sometime in 2022.We hope you like this track as much as his originals!Stream here: https://open.spotify.com/artist/03v1lj3scVQgZT2j60MtKN?si=bapijRkvTYudyTIDvM6j-A&dl_branch=1