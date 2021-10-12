Take Note: A holiday decorations shortage is coming. Don’t be left in the dark!
Light Up Your Holidays decorates homes throughout Chicagoland. Their traditionally beautiful displays bring warmth and joy to families, businesses, and non-profits.
“There will be short supply of holiday decorations at online stores and big box retail stores,” says Kelly Fitzsimmons, founder of Light Up Your Holidays.
Don't be caught off guard. For many, a beautiful holiday lighting display, designed by a professional, has become an important family tradition and a great source of pride."CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, the supply chain problems caused by the pandemic are wreaking havoc at retail for the holiday season. "China, the largest source of holiday gift items, lighting, and decorations, is experiencing major shipping bottlenecks due to port closings, a shortage of shipping containers, ships, dock workers, a power shortage, and there are other logistical challenges," she says.
“China, the largest source of holiday gift items, lighting, and decorations, is experiencing major shipping bottlenecks due to port closings, a shortage of shipping containers, ships, dock workers, a power shortage, and there are other logistical challenges,” she says.
According to many industry observers, shipping and supply problems will not be solved in time for the holidays.
Fitzsimmons recommends that families start planning now. “Don’t be caught off guard. For many, a beautiful holiday lighting display, designed by a professional, has become an important family tradition and a great source of pride.
“You don’t want to disappoint the kids and family. And, if you are a new home buyer, decorating is an opportunity to showcase your home to family and friends.”
“If you think that you’re going to be able to wait until after Thanksgiving to go shopping for the holidays or to contract with a professional lighting designer, think again. The shelves may very likely be bare and most lighting company customers have annual contracts to secure their decorating spot early.” she says. “We urge you to book now.”
To encourage families to contract in October, Fitzsimmons is offering a free digital home design and family photo shoot in front of their Light Up Your Holidays decorated home. She also invites businesses and not-for-profit organizations to contact the company, since they have made beautiful holiday displays for many of these clients as well as families.
Giving back to the community also is a strong company value. Every season, they work pro bono to decorate group homes for children with special needs. “It’s our way of sharing our dream that one day everyone’s home will be lit and decorated for the holidays,” said Fitzsimmons.
Fitzsimmons consults with her clients in the beginning so she can understand the themes and mood they would like to express in their lights and decorations. Her designs are elegant, classic, and highlight the beauty features of your home.
To start, the client sends in a digital photo of the house and the company uses holiday design software to prepare a tasteful decorating concept. Then, together, they modify the design so it looks even better than the client could have envisioned.
“Our custom decorations cannot be found in retail stores,” she said. “We work with specialized suppliers to give our clients truly memorable displays that are unique. You will be proud to show off your display, day and night.”
Holiday decorating is not just for people celebrating Christmas. “Certainly, a large percentage of our business is for Christmas but there’s a reason we are called Light Up Your Holidays.” Light Up Your Holidays’ mission is to encourage everyone, regardless of religion, to decorate and bring the spirit and joy of the season to all they know.
Critical Questions to Ask - BEFORE you hire an expert
“Seeing beautiful photos on a website is not enough,” says Fitzsimmons, “although looking at website photos will help you see if they are serious about what they do.”
A lot of steps go into lighting your home and she wants people to be prepared. She suggests asking these few qualifying questions:
1. Are you fully insured? Ask to see their indemnity to make sure that the insurance is current and thorough.
2. How many years’ experience do you and your team have?
3. What is your knowledge about affixing lighting on (stucco, wood, brick, fiberglass, etc.)?
4. What happens if my home is damaged by your workers, or something goes wrong with the display?
Fitzsimmons believes that people using an experienced and reputable professional lighting company will be thrilled with the results. “However, if you choose to do it yourself, remember to buy your supplies early because there will be a severe shortage,” she warns.
With families still being cautious about traveling and choosing to stay at home this season, a beautiful holiday display, professionally designed and installed, will make being home for the holidays that much more appealing and special—and a treat for the whole neighborhood.
About Light Up Your Holidays
Light Up Your Holidays, founded in 2001 by Kelly Fitzsimmons, is a holiday lighting design company dedicated to helping families and businesses celebrate an amazing holiday season, to share memories and traditions that last a lifetime. Each holiday design is personalized to reflect the customer’s unique taste, style, and budget. The company serves clients throughout the Chicago metropolitan area.
Light Up Your Holidays uses lighting and decoration elements that cannot be found in retail stores. The robust garland and wreaths are life-like and gorgeous. Warm LED lights look just like traditional, nostalgic, incandescent lights for that magical feeling.
As an experienced, creative, responsive, and fully insured company, our mission is to delight our customers with the magical holiday display, starting with a beautiful traditional design. After our customers approve the design, we take care of everything: installation, ongoing monitoring, maintenance, and removal at the end of the season.
For more information about Light Up Your Holidays, please visit our website at https://lightupyourholidays.com, call us at (773) 398-7551, or send an email to design@LightUpYourHolidays.com.
Light Up Your Holidays