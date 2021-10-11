NDOT to Install Traffic Signals at Two U.S. 50A Intersections in Fernley

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin construction on Oct. 13 of traffic signals to enhance traffic flow and safety at two Alternate U.S. 50 intersections at River Ranch Road and Nevada Pacific Parkway in Fernley.

Beginning Oct. 13 through mid-winter, drivers will see periodic daytime lane and shoulder closures on U.S. 50A between River Ranch Road and Nevada Pacific Parkway. Nighttime lane closures will also take place in coming months as the signals are installed. Speed limit reductions, lane shifts and minor travel delays should be anticipated through the work zone. Motorists are advised to drive safely and attentively, yielding and following all traffic guidance from roadway signage and signals. Drivers should be attentive and prepared to stop at the new signal.

There currently are no traffic signals at the intersections. The Nevada Pacific Parkway traffic signal will be built as a four-leg signal to accommodate future planned completion of the road to connect to U.S. 50A. As another option to connect between I-80 and U.S. 50A, this future Nevada Pacific Parkway connection also has potential to reduce congestion at the existing U.S. 50A roundabout in Fernley. Traffic has steadily increased on the highway from an average of 10,500 vehicles daily in 2014 to 13,000 vehicles daily in 2019. Traffic entering U.S. 50 at the existing intersections is anticipated to increase more than 150 percent within the next 15 years. The new traffic signals are projected to cut crashes by as much as 40 percent in part by providing additional turn opportunities between the highway and side streets.

Once activated, maintenance and operation of the signal will be under the purview of City of Fernley.

State road information is available at dot.nv.gov or by dialing (775) 888-7000.