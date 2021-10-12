Wayne County-Based Behavioral Health Agencies, Hegira Health, Inc. and Community Care Services, Plan to Merge
Merger to create one of the largest behavioral health providers in Wayne Co., expand integrated treatment options, locations in the region and stabilize jobs
As Michigan continues to navigate the effects of a pandemic and the ongoing workforce shortages in the behavioral health field, the need for access to quality healthcare has never been greater.”LIVONIA, MICHIGAN, USA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Wayne County non-profit behavioral healthcare providers, Hegira Health, Inc. (HHI) and Community Care Services (CCS), have announced their plan to merge the two organizations to create a more integrated behavioral health system into Hegira Health Inc.
Livonia-based HHI and Lincoln Park-based CCS are both designated as Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics treating mental health and substance use disorders. The merger will make HHI one of the largest behavioral health providers offering the most comprehensive network of services in Wayne County, expanding the number of treatment locations in western Wayne County and Downriver to 11 and bringing the combined number of staff to more than 500.
Leadership from both agencies, under the direction of its respective boards of directors, have been meeting to explore ways to combine resources and staffing to ultimately improve the quality of care to those they serve. Final approval of the merger will come from the State of Michigan Attorney General’s Office and should be finalized by second quarter 2022.
“As Michigan continues to navigate the effects of a pandemic and the ongoing workforce shortages in the behavioral health field, the need for access to quality healthcare has never been greater,” said Carol Zuniga, CEO of Hegira Health. “Community Care Services’ mission is directly aligned with Hegira Health’s and we look forward to working with our strong and complementary agencies to further our shared vision to offer a full continuum of care to more individuals across Wayne County.”
A top priority for both HHI and CCS is to ensure a smooth transition for its clients and staff. The organizations are committed to providing the high level of care clients have come to expect, with little or no disruption. Clients will have more choices to access care with additional locations, expanded services and a greater number of clinicians.
As part of the merger, current CCS employees will be offered positions which will afford more career opportunities within the merged organizations. When the merger is complete, Zuniga will continue as CEO and Susan Kozak, executive director for CCS, will become COO for HHI.
“There has been significant effort for several years to move toward integrated physical and behavioral healthcare services which reinforce the mind and body connection and accessibility to care for our consumers,” said Kozak, Executive Director of CCS. “Combining our operations, resources, trained staff and best practices with Hegira Health will benefit both agencies, but more importantly, the community-at-large.”
Established more than 30 years ago, Lincoln Park-based CCS provides outpatient treatment for mental health and substance use disorders. HHI, which was created in 1971, offers both outpatient and residential behavioral health treatment in addition to 24/7 crisis care services and more.
About Hegira Health, Inc.
Since 1971 Hegira Health, Inc. (HHI) has been a leader in behavioral healthcare. Today, HHI is one of Michigan's largest freestanding, integrated behavioral healthcare organizations, providing a wide variety of mental health and substance abuse treatment services to individuals of all ages. It is HHI's goal to ensure the availability of quality, individualized, and rapidly accessible integrated behavioral healthcare and prevention services to individuals and families of all income levels. HHI is accredited by the Joint Commission and by the American Association of Suicidology. All service locations are licensed by the State of Michigan and staffed by experienced professionals.
About Community Care Services
Community Care Services (CCS), headquartered in Lincoln Park, Mich., is a non-profit agency that specializes in the treatment of mental health and substance use disorders. Established more than 30 years ago, CCS offers traditional outpatient therapies and an array of holistic and ancillary services to address, prevent and overcome the devastating effects of mental illness and substance use disorders. Each year, CCS serves more than 4,000 local individuals and families.
