Hegira Health's PSP Program Presents Focus on Zero 2021: Pathways for Suicide and Domestic Violence Prevention
Oct. 28 Virtual Conference from 8:30 AM – 1:30 PM, FREE registration and CEU's
While there has been a decrease in suicides over the last two years, special populations continue to be at risk, including those impacted by domestic violence.”LIVONIA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hegira Health, Inc., a top behavioral healthcare provider in Wayne County, announces Hegira Health's first conference, Focus on Zero 2021: Pathways for Suicide and Domestic Violence Prevention, coming October 28, 2021. The online event is free to attend and includes dynamic programming that provides healing through artistic expression like spoken word and engaging sessions for those interested in suicide and domestic violence prevention programs.
According to Hegira Health's Clinical Director, Melissa Tolstyka, "Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an influx of individuals needing services due to suicide attempts and crises. While there has been a decrease in suicides over the last two years, special populations continue to be at risk, including those impacted by domestic violence." This conference is a half-day, free opportunity for attempt survivors, loss survivors, those with lived experience, community stakeholders, clinical staff, and more to attend workshops that focus on grief, intimate partner violence and suicide prevention.
Featured presenters include comedian John J Bell, Kevin Hart's Hart of the City Detroit, author of the book Afterwards, poet and teaching artist at Nebraska Writers Collective, Regan Myers, and many more.
While the virtual conference is free, registration is required to participate. Visit our conference website at https://tinyurl.com/focusonzero21 to register and for more information. The GOLD SPONSOR of the conference is the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network. DWIHN is a healthcare safety net organization that provides access to a full array of integrated services that facilitate individuals to maximize their level of function and create opportunities for quality of life. Silver sponsors include Finkel Whitefield Selik and Bill Brown Ford, Inc. CNS Healthcare is a bronze sponsor.
Hegira Health, a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC), has been a leader in behavioral healthcare. Today, Hegira Health is one of Michigan's largest freestanding, integrated behavioral healthcare organizations, providing a wide variety of mental health and substance abuse treatment services to individuals of all ages. This conference is available through a SAMHSA-funded Emergency Response for Suicide Prevention COVID-19 grant.
Hegira Health, Inc. is accredited by the Joint Commission and by the American Association of Suicidology. All service locations are licensed by the State of Michigan and staffed by experienced professionals.
