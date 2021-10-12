Introducing TextExpander 7.0 — New Look, Improved Experience, Better Accessibility

About

Smile develops productivity software for Mac, Windows, Chrome, iPhone, and iPad, including the flagship product TextExpander. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Smile is a closely-knit, geographically diverse company with roots in the Mac community. We have proudly served our customers for over a decade. We create. We solve. We ship. Sign up for a free TextExpander trial at https://textexpander.com. Smile. Software that’s just right.

TextExpander