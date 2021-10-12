Introducing TextExpander 7.0 — New Look, Improved Experience, Better Accessibility
The latest update improves performance and broadens accessibility within the app. TextExpander 7.0 wraps these changes in a whole new, streamlined look & feel.
Our goal for TextExpander is not just to make our technology available to everyone, but easy to use by everyone no matter what their needs.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smile, the developer of the TextExpander productivity application for macOS®, Windows®, Chrome™, iPhone®, and iPad®, is excited to launch TextExpander 7.0, the latest update for the popular typing shortcut tool that helps people work smarter.
— Philip Goward, Smile Founder
The latest update significantly enhances the user experience within TextExpander, improving performance and broadening accessibility within the app. TextExpander 7.0 wraps these changes in a whole new, streamlined look and feel.
A fresh and refined user interface includes a more unified user experience, updates to snippet suggestions, as well as enhanced responsiveness and functionality. Updated conflict management helps users ensure the right snippets expand when needed. TextExpander users will notice the upgraded search feature, which helps them to find the right snippets faster.
In addition to improved functionality, the latest update makes TextExpander more accessible to all. Beyond improvements to appearance settings and keyboard navigation, the latest version revises the app layout and improves the design for screen reader compatibility.
As part of TextExpander’s continued improvement, TextExpander is also committed to creating great experiences accessible to all people. The TextExpander support team welcomes accessibility-related feedback.
TextExpander lets you instantly insert snippets of text from a repository of emails, boilerplate, and other content as you type – using a quick search or abbreviation. Multiply your productivity across your team with TextExpander’s built-in sharing, which keeps company communication current, accurate, and consistent with clients, customers, and one another.
TextExpander is $8.33 per user per month for the Team plan, which offers robust data and user management, billing, and statistics. TextExpander is as little as US $3.33 per month for individuals on the Life Hacker plan.
TextExpander features:
– Insert standard greetings, text, and signatures, including formatted text and pictures
– Type custom abbreviations that expand to longer “snippets” of text and images
– Correct typos automatically (Add them to your snippet library and/or use one of the included AutoCorrect snippet groups for English, French or German)
– Integrated TextExpander account and Apps
– Share snippets easily via email invite, set edit permissions
– Manage sharing across your team with a TextExpander Organization
– Use fill-in-the-blank snippets to create custom forms with multiple field types and sections
– Position the cursor wherever you want in your expanded snippet
– Automatically insert clipboard content in a snippet
– Organize snippets into groups
– Search snippets via keyboard shortcut
– Search and expand snippets, abbreviations, and suggestions inline as you type
– HTML, CSS, AutoCorrect, Accented Words, Symbols, Emoji snippet groups included
– Internet Productivity snippet group (shorten long URLs automatically)
– Insert the current date and time in any format you prefer
– Date/time math (add or subtract years, months, days, hours, minutes, seconds from current date and time)
– For programmers, make editor-independent code templates; invoke JavaScript, AppleScript and shell scripts
– Available in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish
Requirements:
The TextExpander for Mac 7.0 requires macOS 10.14 (Mojave) or later and TextExpander for Windows 7.0 requires Windows 10. Visit our download page for additional information.
Sign up for a free TextExpander trial at https://textexpander.com
###
Press Kit: Icon, logotype, screenshots, description
https://textexpander.com/presskit/
###
ABOUT SMILE
Smile, the maker of TextExpander, develops productivity software for macOS®, Windows®, Chrome™, iPhone®, and iPad®. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Smile is a closely-knit, geographically diverse company. We have proudly served our customers for more than 15 years. Our award-winning products redefine productivity so that our customers can get to the finish line sooner, leaving them more time for what comes next.
Sign up for a free TextExpander trial at https://textexpander.com.
Smile. Software that’s just right.
Smile
PMB 278
350 Bay St., Suite 100
San Francisco, CA 94133
+1-510-289-4000
Kipp Chambers
Smile
+1 303-886-7022
email us here