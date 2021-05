PDFpen and PDFpenPro v13 Brings Streamlined Experience and Extra Flexibility to PDF Editing

PDFpen 13

Version 13 Debuts an Updated UI, Improved Highlighting, Customizable MRC Compression, and More

Smile, the developer of productivity applications, launches PDFpen and PDFpenPro 13, a new major version of its all-purpose PDF editing tool for Mac. Version 13 introduces an updated UI, improved highlighting, MRC compression customization, and for Pro users, replacing Table of Contents entries.A freshly refined UI based on best-in-class editing applications enables convenient access to essential tools directly from the Toolbar. Clean, modern icons streamline and enhance navigation. Font controls and font color selection are now easily accessible from the Editing Bar. Clearly defined Object Properties tools make selecting stroke and fill color for drawn lines & shapes simple and straightforward.The redesigned Highlight tool lets you take control of the color palette. Select and edit custom highlight colors directly from the Toolbar.New MRC compression settings Preferences enable more flexibility in controlling file sizes of bulky scanned documents during OCR. Choose between compression vs. quality settings so you obtain the preferred file size best matching your specific needs.PDFpenPro 13 users have an added benefit of quickly replacing Table of Contents entries. Save time and make documents more professional and navigable by re-assigning existing entries that have changed.PDFpen 13 includes numerous additional improvements, including using “Insert Blank Page Again” to bypass the stationery selector, hide the Sidebar with a click of a button, view highlight colors in the Sidebar, and other enhancements. Plus, search, browse, and find answers via our newly designed online User Guide.“We care deeply about the customer experience and take the user's needs and wants seriously,” said Philip Goward, Smile founder. “Version 13 introduces a beautiful, clean, thoughtfully designed UI that is easy-to-use but also embraces functionality and power; plus, additional features and improvements. We hope users will enjoy this exciting, updated experience.”PDFpen and PDFpenPro 13 work with PDFpen for iPad & iPhone, bringing seamless editing across devices with cloud services such as iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, etc.PDFpen retails for US $79.95, PDFpenPro for $129.95. Office Pack licenses start at $249.95 for PDFpen (5 users) and $374.95 for PDFpenPro (5 users).Upgrades from earlier single-user versions of either application are US $35, and free for users who purchased on or after January 1, 2021. Upgrades from any previous single-user version of PDFpen to PDFpenPro 13 are US $50. Upgrade pricing for Office Packs is available in our web store: https://pdfpen.com/store/ PDFpen and PDFpenPro 13 require macOS 10.14 (Mojave) or later. For macOS 10.13 (High Sierra) or earlier, see our website for compatible PDFpen versions. Demo versions are available on our site. Full versions of PDFpen and PDFpenPro are available for purchase on Apple's Mac App Store. PDFpen is also available via subscription from Setapp.New in PDFpen 13:New intuitive UI designUpdated Toolbar adds essential markup toolsEditing Bar adds font section and accessible color controlsSidebar improvementsModernized iconsEnhanced Highlighting experienceEasily select and edit custom colorsMRC compression customizationTable of Contents improvements (Advanced feature of PDFpenPro)Ability to reassign entriesRevamped online User GuideFeatures Specific to PDFpenPro:Export to MicrosoftExcel (.xlsx), MicrosoftPowerPoint (.pptx) and PDF Archive (PDF/A) formats (requires Internet connection for .pptx and PDF/A, must be a licensed user)Create cross-platform fillable PDF forms including interactive signature fields and email or web submission buttonsCreate and edit Table of ContentsConvert websites into PDFsOCR multiple documents in batchAdd and edit document permissionsAutomatic form creation makes existing PDF forms fillableGather submitted form data via backend integrationAdd and delete file attachments and annotationsCreate Portfolio documents, combining related filesCorrect typos in OCR text layerOCR horizontal Chinese, Japanese & KoreanDocuSignsupportFeatures:Add text, images and signatures to PDFsCorrect text in original PDF with editable text blocksFill out interactive PDF forms and sign themRedact or erase text, including OCR textSearch and replace, search and redact, and search and highlight textExport in MicrosoftWord format, TIFF, JPEG, PNG, and flat PDFScan directly from Image Capture and Mac compatible scannersPerform OCR (Optical Character Recognition) on scanned documentsView OCR layer for proofing OCR text from scanned pages, or remove OCR layerEdit original images, including adjusting resolution, color depth and contrast, skew, and size of an image or scanned documentSign PDF forms via drawing, interactive signature fields, or AATL or self-signed certificatesInsert and remove pages; reorder pages in a PDF with drag & drop; combine PDFs maintaining Table of Contents entriesMove, resize, copy and delete images in original PDFSave PDFs directly to EvernotePreview and extract file attachments and annotationsRecord and playback audio annotationsCopy and paste rich text; retain fonts and formatting when copying from PDFs, including columnsContext-sensitive popup-menus enable quick editsAdd notes and comments, print annotation summary with or without the original textMark up documents with highlighting, underscoring and strikethroughSave frequently-used images, signatures, objects and text in the Library; sync Library items with PDFpen for iPad & iPhone via iCloudAdd page numbers, bookmarks, headers and footers, line numbers and watermarksApply business-related and Sign Here stamps via the LibraryPassword protect a document with up to 256-bit AES encryptionCompress PDF documents for smaller file sizesAutomate PDF manipulations with AppleScript and JavaScriptAvailable in English, Japanese, German, French, Italian, and SpanishSystem Requirements:macOS 10.14 (Mojave) or laterPDFpen Pricing:US $79.95Office Pack: starts at $249.95 for 5 usersSingle user upgrade from earlier versions of PDFpen: $35Upgrade pricing available for Office Packs.(Free upgrades for purchases made on or after January 1, 2021; no free upgrades available on the Mac App Store)PDFpenPro Pricing:US $129.95Office Pack: starts at $374.95 for 5 usersSingle user upgrade from earlier versions of PDFpenPro: $35Upgrade pricing available for Office Packs.(Free upgrades for purchases made on or after January 1, 2021; no free upgrades available on the Mac App Store)

