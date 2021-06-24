PDFpen and PDFpenPro v13.1 Improves Interactive Performance and OCR for an Upgraded User Experience
Featuring Faster Document Scrolling/Drawing, Additional Default Sidebar Modes, Updates OCR engine with Apple Silicon Support, Offline PowerPoint & PDF/A ExportSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smile, the developer of productivity applications, has released PDFpen and PDFpenPro 13.1, an update to its all-purpose PDF editing tool for Mac. Version 13.1 adds new features to improve the user experience through better performance and security, including: faster document scrolling and drawing, additional default sidebar options, an updated OCR engine with Apple Silicon/ M1 support, and for Pro users, offline PowerPoint and PDF/A Export.
Priorities for this release include faster document scrolling and drawing on larger PDF documents to enhance the reading and annotating experience. Whether you are reviewing essays or working with executive reports, smoother scrolling helps you find and provide feedback to students or colleagues much more quickly.
Additional improvements in this update include default sidebar modes such as Attachments and Form Fields, providing more options to customize PDFpen’s views and better accommodate your PDF editing needs. Updates to the OCR engine, OmniPage Capture SDK 21 with Apple Silicon/ M1 support, helps you convert scanned documents to searchable, editable documents with greater accuracy faster.
PDFpenPro 13.1 also delivers some new features in the latest update, including offline export to Microsoft® PowerPoint (.pptx) and PDF Archive (PDF/A-1b) formats (must be a licensed user). Offline export to PowerPoint and PDF/A provides an additional layer of security to ensure that confidential company and client information or court filings remain ultra-private and secure.
“For our customers, performance and security are critical to their experience,” said Philip Goward, Smile founder. “ PDFpen13.1 addresses performance, with smoother scrolling and faster drawing for large documents as well as updating the OCR engine. With PDFpenPro, we’ve listened to security concerns and introduced the ability to export to PowerPoint and PDF/A formats offline, providing additional security and the resulting peace of mind..”
PDFpen and PDFpenPro 13.1 work with PDFpen for iPad & iPhone, bringing seamless editing across devices with cloud services such as iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, etc.
PDFpen retails for US $79.95, PDFpenPro for $129.95. Office Pack licenses start at $249.95 for PDFpen (5 users) and $374.95 for PDFpenPro (5 users).
Upgrades from earlier single-user versions of either application are US $35, and free for users who purchased on or after January 1, 2021. Upgrades from any previous single-user version of PDFpen to PDFpenPro 13.1 are US $50. Upgrade pricing for Office Packs is available in our web store: https://pdfpen.com/store/
PDFpen and PDFpenPro 13.1 require macOS 10.14 (Mojave) or later. For macOS 10.13 (High Sierra) or earlier, see our website for compatible PDFpen versions. Demo versions are available on our site. Full versions of PDFpen and PDFpenPro are available for purchase on Apple's Mac App Store. PDFpen is also available via subscription from Setapp.
New in PDFpen 13.1:
Faster document scrolling and drawing
Adds additional Sidebar modes to Preferences
Updates OCR engine to CSDK 21 with Apple Silicon/ M1 support
Offline PPTX & PDF/A export (PDFpenPro Advanced Feature)
Other fixes and improvements
Features Specific to PDFpenPro:
Export to Microsoft® Excel (.xlsx), Microsoft® PowerPoint (.pptx) and PDF Archive (PDF/A) formats (must be a licensed user)
Create cross-platform fillable PDF forms including interactive signature fields and email or web submission buttons
Create and edit Table of Contents
Convert websites into PDFs
OCR multiple documents in batch
Add and edit document permissions
Automatic form creation makes existing PDF forms fillable
Gather submitted form data via backend integration
Add and delete file attachments and annotations
Create Portfolio documents, combining related files
Correct typos in OCR text layer
OCR horizontal Chinese, Japanese & Korean
DocuSign® support
Features:
Add text, images and signatures to PDFs
Correct text in original PDF with editable text blocks
Fill out interactive PDF forms and sign them
Redact or erase text, including OCR text
Search and replace, search and redact, and search and highlight text
Export in Microsoft® Word format, TIFF, JPEG, PNG, and flat PDF
Scan directly from Image Capture and Mac compatible scanners
Perform OCR (Optical Character Recognition) on scanned documents
View OCR layer for proofing OCR text from scanned pages, or remove OCR layer
Edit original images, including adjusting resolution, color depth and contrast, skew, and size of an image or scanned document
Sign PDF forms via drawing, interactive signature fields, or AATL or self-signed certificates
Insert and remove pages; reorder pages in a PDF with drag & drop; combine PDFs maintaining Table of Contents entries
Move, resize, copy and delete images in original PDF
Preview and extract file attachments and annotations
Record and playback audio annotations
Copy and paste rich text; retain fonts and formatting when copying from PDFs, including columns
Context-sensitive popup-menus enable quick edits
Add notes and comments, print annotation summary with or without the original text
Mark up documents with highlighting, underscoring and strikethrough
Save frequently-used images, signatures, objects and text in the Library; sync Library items with PDFpen for iPad & iPhone via iCloud
Add page numbers, bookmarks, headers and footers, line numbers and watermarks
Apply business-related and Sign Here stamps via the Library
Password protect a document with up to 256-bit AES encryption
Compress PDF documents for smaller file sizes
Automate PDF manipulations with AppleScript and JavaScript
Available in English, Japanese, German, French, Italian, and Spanish
System Requirements:
macOS 10.14 (Mojave) or later
PDFpen Pricing:
US $79.95
Office Pack: starts at $249.95 for 5 users
Single user upgrade from earlier versions of PDFpen: $35
Upgrade pricing available for Office Packs.
(Free upgrades for purchases made on or after January 1, 2021; no free upgrades available on the Mac App Store)
PDFpenPro Pricing:
US $129.95
Office Pack: starts at $374.95 for 5 users
Single user upgrade from earlier versions of PDFpenPro: $35
Upgrade pricing available for Office Packs.
(Free upgrades for purchases made on or after January 1, 2021; no free upgrades available on the Mac App Store)
Single user upgrade from any previous version of PDFpen to PDFpenPro 13: $50
Site licenses: PDFpenPro $1699.95
Site license terms: Single contact for support; single physical address or company with fewer than 1,000 employees.
Diana Prodan
Smile Software
+1 4406682566
