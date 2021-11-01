INPOWER GLOBAL INSURANCE SERVICES ADDS SVP KEVIN PERRY, MIDWEST DIVISION

INpower Global Insurance Services is pleased to announce the opening of a new location in Indianapolis, Indiana, to better serve our clients in the midwest.

LADERA RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The INpower Global Indianapolis office will be led by Kevin Perry, INpower’s new Senior Vice President – Midwest Clean Energy Division. Mr. Perry has more than 20 years of underwriting and claims experience and specializes in clean technology and renewable energy.

“We’re very happy to welcome Kevin Perry to the team and expand our operations in the Midwest,” said Bart LeFevre, President and CEO of INpower. “Kevin’s breadth of expertise as an underwriter and claims adjuster makes him an ideal fit with the INpower team, and his knowledge and experience in the Midwest means that he’ll be able to hit the ground running and provide INpower clients with the high level of service they have come to rely on.”

Mr. Perry will work closely with Bradway Widing, INpower’s Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Clean Energy, to support renewable energy and clean technology clients with an emphasis on biofuels.

“INpower’s standing as a leading commercial insurance and risk protection provider is well-established, and I am excited to expand the company’s presence in the Midwest,” Mr. Perry said. “I’m looking forward to working with Bart and Bradway on innovative clean-energy solutions for our clients.”

Before joining INpower, Mr. Perry was a member of the Boiler & Machinery team at Travelers Insurance, working his way up from Assistant Chief Engineer to become an Assistant Vice President and National Underwriting Officer, as well as the Lead EB Underwriter for Clean Tech & Renewable Energy.

Mr. Perry also served with distinction in the United States Navy for 10 years, with positions that included overseeing the design, installation, testing, and operation of steam and electrical power generation equipment on the USS Chicago (SSN 721). Mr. Perry served aboard the Chicago from launch down the ways in October 1984 through final construction, and for more than two years following the 1986 commissioning, including a change of port to San Diego in 1988.

About INpower Global Insurance Services

INpower Global Insurance Services, LLC has been insuring business prosperity since 2008 by sheltering clients with specialty Insurance, Benefits, and Risk Management Solutions.

When clean energy was just a notion, we already had an insurance team in place that saw the potential and believed in the power production innovation it could bring. Our passion for clean energy runs deep. We were one of the first insurance brokerage firms to develop a niche practice focused on clean energy. And we continue to help sustain the industry — delivering risk innovation, catalyzing risk project finance, acquiring talent, and developing corporate renewable energy partnerships. Likewise, by working closely with our integrated, energy-focused practice, we serve clean energy clients spanning every power sector.