Ramp and Lane Closures for Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction Oct. 10-15

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing street and ramp closures for Oct. 10-15 as part of continuing Reno Spaghetti Bowl improvements.

SOUTHBOUND I-580 VILLANOVA DRIVE OFF-RAMP CLOSURE I-580 southbound Villanova Drive off ramp intermittently closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Oct. 10-Oct. 15 for paving. Detour use Moana Lane. Airport traffic: use direct access ramp.

KIETZKE LANE CLOSURE Southbound I-580 bridges over Kietzke Lane are being renovated/widened. Detours posted.

Kietzke Lane will be closed from Kuenzli Street to Galletti Way from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. nightly Oct. 10-15.

WELLS AVENUE ON RAMP CLOSURE THROUGH NOV. 26

Through Nov. 26, the Wells Avenue on-ramp to eastbound I-80 is closed 24-hours-a-day. Drivers can detour via Wells Avenue to the Oddie Boulevard on-ramp to U.S. 395.

MILL/SECOND STREET RAMP CLOSURES

Access from southbound I-580 to Second Street and/or Mill Street intermittently closed overnight from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Oct. 10-15.

Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will remain available.

SPAGHETTI BOWL RAMP CLOSURES

These spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently close overnight Oct. 10-15 from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Additional periodic ramp closures to continue through 2022. Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395 Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580

Note: both ramps will be closed overnight Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (Oct. 12, 13 and 14), with marked detour available.

EASTBOUND I-80 LANE REDUCTIONS

Overnight lane reductions on eastbound I-80 between Keystone Avenue and the spaghetti bowl from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. nightly Oct. 10-15.

SOUTHBOUND I-580 LANE REDUCTIONS

Overnight lane reductions on southbound I-580 between the spaghetti bowl and Mill Street from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., Oct. 10-15.

Schedule is subject to change.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.