Leading Finance Technology Provider IDS is now Solifi

New brand and visual identity reflect company’s evolution as a global fintech software partner.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDS and its acquired companies, William Stucky and Associates and White Clarke Group, today announced the launch of a new company identity: Solifi. The new brand and visual identity bring together innovative solutions, deep industry expertise, global reach, and a unified technology platform designed to enable our customers to deploy capital to power global commerce. Solifi is reshaping the secured finance industry by delivering solutions that guard, guide, and grow our customers’ businesses.

“We are very excited to unveil our new brand. Our goal in rebranding to Solifi was to capture our vision of an integrated technology ecosystem that helps our customers connect capital to potential,” says David Hamilton, CEO, Solifi. “A key aspect of our mission is to help our customers serve their customers better. By bringing together market-leading secured finance solutions onto a single platform, we are uniquely positioned to help our customers tap into market opportunities and achieve their growth goals.”

Solifi delivers a global portfolio of end-to-end integrated solutions built on our open finance platform, delivering applications for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. Solifi has led the way with true Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for the secured finance market, and as finance firms of all sizes continue to migrate their mission-critical systems to the cloud, we continue to invest in innovation ahead of the market. Building on the strength and expertise within each of these market segments, secured finance firms can access any of our market-leading solutions in a pay-for-what-you-use model.

“Our investment in IDS, now Solifi, was based on the potential we saw to unlock significant value for companies in the secured finance market,” says A.J. Rohde, senior partner, Thoma Bravo. “Launching the Solifi brand builds on the momentum that comes from bringing three market leaders together. This combination is not only unique, but it also allows Solifi to accelerate growth of digital transformation, ‘as-a-service’ business models, and mobility across our industry.”

Building market-specific applications on a singular cloud-based platform expands Solifi’s capability to deliver value to the broader secured finance market. The Solifi open finance platform enables us to:

• Rapidly deploy new innovations and features to customers via our SaaS platform

• Unlock the power of data via integrated data-streaming services

• Connect and innovate with third-party solutions via an extensive API gateway

• Deliver unified services and integrations and automated upgrades managed by Solifi

To learn how our technology can unleash your company’s potential, visit solifi.com. Please note our website and materials may reference IDS and White Clarke Group as we transition to our new brand and visual identity.

About Solifi

IDS, William Stucky & Associates, and White Clarke Group are now Solifi, delivering a solid financial technology foundation for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. At Solifi, we believe that commerce is only as strong as the system it runs on. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit www.solifi.com.