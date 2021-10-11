Register today for the 2nd Annual ZE PowerGroup Virtual Global Event on Energy Transition Starting October 13 – 14, 2021

2nd Annual GTS-Speakers Energy Transition - Keynote Speaker - Ioannis Martinos, CEO The Signal Group Energy Transition Keynote Speaker - Alessandro Vitelli - Carbon Reporter Gordon Bennett- Utility Markets ICE ZE Data We Get It

An Impressive lineup of speakers discussing the future of global energy systems and the solutions capable of delivering a net-zero for today and tomorrow

RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE), a renowned technology company in the end-to-end data management and analytics world, invites the audience to join a virtual global event on “Energy Transaction: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly, and The Reality”.This event will be divided into two half-day sessions and is free to attend. There will be open panel discussions and thought leadership presentations for energy, mining, shipping, and commodities markets, highlighting the impact of energy transition on organizations.ZE has proposed an excellent agenda for the sessions. Throughout the event, subject matter experts will tackle various action-packed topics, including “Hydrogen and Energy Transition,” “Managing Risk for Energy Transition and Building Resilience,” “New Fuels for the Future,” “Carbon Markets, “Collaboration Strategies for Energy Transition,” Pricing and Credits,” and “Technology Trends for Energy Transition”.For the Global Tech Summit 2021, ZE is excited to host keynote speakers from:KEYNOTE SPEAKER DAY 1: Alessandro Vitelli, Independent Reporter for the European Carbon and Energy "What is going on with Europe’s energy market?"KEYNOTE SPEAKER DAY 2: Ioannis Martinos, CEO The Signal Group "Is Shipping the final frontier” for technology?Additional thought leaders include:- Ammonia Energy Association- Argus Media- BHP- Blue World Technologies- DNV- Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association- ICE- ICIS- Javelin Global Commodities- kWh Analytics- S&P Global Platts- Signal Group- StratumFive- SwissRe- The Alliance Risk Group, LLC- The American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG)- Tibco Spotfire- Vortexa- ZE PowerGroupDate: October 13 and 14, 2021Time: 10:00am – 3:30pm EDT (Starting 2:00pm GMT)Why Should You Attend?- Gain valuable insights into energy and hydrogen transition from industry experts- Access the on-demand recordings at your convenience- Receive a free e-book based on the key points and technology trends discussed in the event- Learn about the latest technological innovations- No travel costs or attendance feeAbout ZE PowerGroup (ZE) and ZEMA Established in 1995, ZE aims to help clients be more efficient through information automation and superior services. ZE is the developer of ZEMA™, which is a comprehensive data integration and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. ZEMA offers flexible and cost-efficient business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries by providing unrivalled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities.ZE was ranked 9th in the 2021 Chartis of Energy50 rankings for innovative technology in the Energy and Fintech industry sectors. ZE is also the winner of the 2021 Stratus Cloud Computing award for Private Cloud for the third year and continues to be recognized as the winner of the EnergyRisk Data House of the Year Award.ZE’s offices are located in Richmond, BC, Canada, London, UK, Singapore, and Houston, TX, USA. For more information, visit www.ze.com For ZE Media InquiriesMichelle Mollineaux,Director, Marketing & Channel PartnershipsZE PowerGroup Inc.• Office - 604-244-1469 | Direct: 778-296-4189 | Fax: 604-244-1675• Email -michelle.mollineaux@ze.com

Are you ready to talk Energy Transition?