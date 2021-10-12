K. Leigh’s latest novel Reformat offers a satisfying and resounding finish to the mind-bending Constelis sci-fi trilogy

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of today’s most unique and engaging voices in science fiction, K. Leigh, brings a riotous yet thought provoking conclusion to their Constelis Voss trilogy with the publication of Reformat. A psychological sci-fi thriller, Reformat delves into the complex interplay between humanity, technology and the power of memory.

Epic in scope and featuring a complex cast (literally) of superpowered misfits, this boundary pushing space opera is set in a far-flung future where the past is recycled in the electronically reincarnated passengers of a planet-sized ship, where the past and future intertwine in surprising ways.

“I created this series for anime fans, like me, that appreciate the atmosphere and pacing of titles like Evangelion and Ghost in the Shell,” said author, K. Leigh. “With Reformat, the Constelis Voss saga comes to an end, but these characters will stay with me, and I hope both new and returning readers, for many years to come.”

Reviewers have called Constelis Voss trilogy "truly unique and engaging”, with ‘semi-explosive dialogue and subtle class analysis” and featuring “unashamedly vivid characters.”

The complete Constelis Voss Trilogy: Colour Theory, Pattern Recognition and Reformat are available as eBooks or in paperback on Amazon, Barnesandnoble.com and other popular booksellers.

About K. Leigh
K. Leigh is a 33-year-old once-painter, sometimes-freelancer, forever-artist living in Providence, RI. They write hopeful-tragic stories full of funny, horrible characters, in various genres.

