NovaBACKUP introduces BDR Essentials appliance in partnership with Buffalo Americas
NovaBACKUP BDR Essentials offers substantial value and provides everything an MSP needs to deliver highly reliable data and cyberthreat protection services to their clients.”AGOURA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovaBACKUP Corporation, a leader in Backup and Disaster Recovery for managed service providers, in partnership with Buffalo Americas, announces the release of NovaBACKUP BDR Essentials, a turnkey Backup and Disaster Recovery (BDR) Appliance for local and cloud backup. NovaBACKUP BDR Essentials comprises powerful backup software for Windows systems, virtual machines, Microsoft SQL, and Exchange, paired with the Buffalo Windows Server IoT 2019 with 8TB, 16TB, or 32TB of local storage along with NovaBACKUP-hosted cloud storage. Designed for managed service providers, this feature-rich appliance offers an all-in-one solution that guarantees superior reliability, US-based expert support, and flexible pricing.
— Mike Andrews, NovaBACKUP CEO
“NovaBACKUP BDR Essentials offers substantial value and provides everything an MSP needs to deliver highly reliable data and cyberthreat protection services to their clients. Customizable storage tiers, with options for no or low upfront and flexible pricing, this solution fits nicely within an MSP’s pricing model and their customer’s budget.”, states Mike Andrews, NovaBACKUP CEO.
“With cyberattacks on the rise, a disaster recovery plan is essential for all businesses, regardless of their size. As a vendor of the market’s most secure NAS, Buffalo has long sought to provide a means for small businesses with limited IT budgets to enable a professional BDR plan. Therefore, we are pleased to team up with NovaBACKUP in offering a professional turnkey BDR appliance at a low monthly price so small businesses can enjoy the same data protection that enterprise-sized companies do.”, affirms Arata Nakamura, Buffalo Americas CEO.
Built to excel in industries with highly regulated compliance requirements such as HIPAA or FERPA, NovaBACKUP BDR Essentials provides the essential tools for ultimate data protection against sophisticated cyberattacks and data security threats. Plus, NovaBACKUP BDR Essentials has sturdy construction to withstand natural disasters and external threats, while also providing an option for device lock-down. This solution comes with a web-based remote central monitoring console, support from US-based engineers, and 3-year hardware next business day warranty.
NovaBACKUP BDR Essentials delivers highly customizable and flexible pricing with transparent billing. Customers can choose between 8TB, 16TB, and 32TB of local storage (bundled with cloud storage starting at 500GB), select a 1-year or 3-year plan with no or minimal upfront fee options, and get started at a low monthly fee.
“We are pleased to partner with Buffalo Americas to offer a complete solution portfolio that includes a premier line of Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices, with a built-in Windows server IoT Server 2019 OS with unlimited local storage, and additional cloud storage for critical data.”, completes Mike Andrews, NovaBACKUP CEO.
For more information, visit novabackup.com/bdr-appliance-for-msps.
About NovaBACKUP Corporation
NovaBACKUP Corporation specializes in local and cloud-based backup and disaster recovery for managed service providers with a focus on serving highly regulated professional office verticals. With over a million machines protected and over twenty years in the market, NovaBACKUP’s goal is to deliver high-performance, reliable, and affordable data protection worldwide. For more information about NovaBACKUP and its products, please visit www.NovaBACKUP.com.
About Buffalo Americas
Buffalo Americas, Inc. is dedicated to providing acclaimed business-to-business-based solutions. Buffalo prides itself in offering data storage products that highlight security, stability, and simplicity, along with award-winning customer service and 24/7 North America-based support. Responsible for many industry firsts and technology standards, Buffalo has four decades of networking and computer peripheral manufacturing and design experience. For more information about Buffalo Americas Inc. and its products, please visit www.BuffaloAmericas.com.
PAULA KUBO
paula.kubo@novabackup.com
NovaBACKUP Corporation