NovaBACKUP becomes HIPAA certified by the Compliancy Group
NovaBACKUP has demonstrated its commitment to uphold HIPAA compliance standards by completing Compliancy Group’s exclusive HIPAA compliance program.
Now NovaBACKUP is a certified HIPAA-compliant local and cloud-based backup and disaster recovery solution that can be conveniently reinforced with a Business Associates Agreement (BAA).”AGOURA HILLS, CA, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reaffirming its commitment with the Dental and Healthcare industries, NovaBACKUP is pleased to announce that it has completed an exclusive compliance certification process with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Through the use of Compliancy Group’s proprietary HIPAA verification program, The Guard, NovaBACKUP now holds the Seal of Compliance under their regulatory compliance program.
"Not all data backup companies fully address their HIPAA compliance, but with the increase in hackers targeting patient data, using a HIPAA compliant data backup company has never been more important. NovaBACKUP's commitment to HIPAA shows that they truly care about keeping their clients’ data safe, and will prove to be a great asset for their differentiation in the market," Paul Redding, VP Partner Engagement and Cyber Security, Compliancy Group.
The Seal of Compliance is issued to organizations that have gone above and beyond to implement an effective HIPAA compliance architecture using The Guard. HIPAA is made up of a set of regulatory standards governing the security, privacy, and integrity of sensitive healthcare data called protected health information (PHI). PHI is defined as any individually identifiable healthcare-related information. If vendors who service healthcare clients come into contact with PHI in any way, those vendors must also be HIPAA compliant.
Although taking this step is not legally required for data protection providers, NovaBACKUP has gone the extra mile to complete Compliancy Group’s Implementation Program, adhering to the necessary regulatory standards outlined in the HIPAA Privacy Rule, Security Rule, Breach Notification Rule, Omnibus Rule, and HITECH. Compliancy Group has verified NovaBACKUP’s good faith effort to uphold HIPAA compliance standards through The Guard.
“Attaining the Compliancy Group seal demonstrates our dedication to the extra steps we take to safeguard our customer’s Protected Health Information (PHI). Now NovaBACKUP is a certified HIPAA-compliant local and cloud-based backup and disaster recovery solution that can be reinforced with Business Associates Agreements (BAA) for an enhanced level of trust.”, states Mike Andrews, NovaBACKUP’s CEO.
Clients and patients are becoming more aware of HIPAA compliance requirements and how the regulations protect their personal information. When considering backup solutions, starting with vendors who have completed specialized HIPAA training can help to check-off many of the requirements that healthcare providers have, saving valuable time. Forward-thinking technology providers like NovaBACKUP choose the Seal of Compliance to differentiate their services.
About NovaBACKUP:
NovaBACKUP Corporation specializes in local and cloud-based backup and disaster recovery for managed service providers and professional offices. With over a million machines protected and over twenty years in the market, NovaBACKUP’s goal is to deliver high-performance, reliable and affordable data protection worldwide.
About Compliancy Group:
HIPAA should be simple. That’s why Compliancy Group is the only HIPAA software with expert Compliance CoachesTM holding your hand to simplify compliance. Built by auditors, Compliancy Group gives you confidence in your compliance plan to reduce risk, increase patient loyalty, and profitability of your organization. Visit https://www.compliancygroup.com or call 855.854.4722 to learn how simple compliance can be.
