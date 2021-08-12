NovaBACKUP Cloud is recognized as a 2021 Product of the Year Award Winner by Cloud Computing Magazine
NovaBACKUP Cloud announced today that TMC, the publisher of MSP Today News, has awarded its MSP backup solution a 2021 Product of the Year Award.
NovaBACKUP Cloud announced today that TMC, the publisher of MSP Today News, has awarded its MSP backup solution a 2021 Product of the Year Award, presented by Cloud Computing Magazine.
— Nathan Fouarge, Vice-President of Strategic Solutions at NovaBACKUP
NovaBACKUP enables MSPs around the world to leverage their profits with a flexible, easy to manage, all-inclusive, backup as a service solution that performs impressively for both local and cloud-based storage destinations. The company is backed by industry experts that value customer experience and fully understand the unique needs of their MSP partners.
“Before designing this solution, our team was seeing that competitors were often treating local backup as almost an afterthought.”, says Nathan Fouarge, Vice-President of Strategic Solutions at NovaBACKUP. “We listened to MSPs, and what we heard was their calls for pricing transparency, software flexibility, and superior customer service.”, Nathan adds. “That’s when we added free services like initial-backup seeding to make onboarding as smooth as possible.”
Taking a departure from most backup vendors, NovaBACKUP Cloud for MSPs lets IT providers choose whether to host client data in their own cloud or to use the NovaBACKUP-hosted cloud. Keeping tabs on the status of client backups becomes a rather low maintenance affair, especially when taking advantage of the free web-based central monitoring console (CMon).
“Congratulations to NovaBACKUP for being honored with a Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “NovaBACKUP Cloud is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best solutions available within the past twelve months that facilitates business-transforming cloud computing and communications. I look forward to continued excellence from NovaBACKUP in 2021 and beyond.”
Managed Service Providers are invited to a free trial of the NovaBACKUP Cloud for MSPs to experience for themselves why it has become one of the fastest-growing Backup-as-a-Service solutions available today.
About NovaBACKUP
NovaBACKUP Corporation specializes in local and cloud-based backup and disaster recovery for managed service providers and professional offices. With over a million machines protected and over twenty years in the market, NovaBACKUP’s goal is to deliver high-performance, reliable and affordable data protection worldwide.
About Cloud Computing Magazine:
Cloud Computing magazine is the industry's definitive source for all things cloud - from public, community, hybrid and private cloud to security and business continuity, and everything in between. This quarterly magazine published by TMC assesses the most important developments in cloud computing not only as they relate to IT, but to the business landscape as a whole.
