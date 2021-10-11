TacMed Solutions™ Announces New Senior Vice President of Sales SSG, Mark R. Owens
ANDERSON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TacMed Solutions™ welcomes Mark R. Owens to the team to lead the TacMed Simulation commercial organization as the Senior Vice President of Sales, Simulation Solutions Group (SSG). Serving in this role, Mark will bring TacMed’s manikins to new customers and markets, supporting growth in TacMed’s simulation segment.
Mark R. Owens, Senior Vice President of Sales SSG
Mark is a proven sales leader with 23 years of experience in the Medical Device and Healthcare Simulation industry. He has a stellar record of people development, new product launches and sales success driven by his passion, innovation, and highly competitive spirit. He is a focused team builder and will act as a great asset for the TacMed Simulation sales team and the TacMed Solutions family.
“We are excited to hire a medical simulation veteran that can hit the ground running as a part of the TacMed’s Solution team,” said Will Wennberg, CEO of TacMed Solutions. With his relevant military and industry experience, Mark brings valuable insight and direction that aligns with our strategic vision for our simulation business. Mark is a problem solver who excels in leadership development and corporate teamwork, making him the ideal candidate to step in and lead the Simulation sales team and continue growing the business.”
In addition to his sales leadership background, he also has a senior military background serving 31+ years in Active Duty, National Guard, and the United States Army Reserves. For 11 years, he acted as a Simulation Officer developing and implementing training scenarios for basic and advanced levels of medical simulation training. Beyond his service, he has had extensive experience working in the simulation sector for companies such as Education Management Solutions, SynDaver, Laerdal Medical, and CAE Healthcare.
About TacMed Solutions™
TacMed Solutions™ (TacMed™) is dedicated to improving survivability in response to crisis situations through world-class innovative emergency response solutions designed to equip, train, and protect those who save lives. We develop and manufacture customized emergency response technology, advanced simulation and training aids, and personal protective gear for Warfighters, First Responders, and citizens alike to effectively manage the full continuum of care.
