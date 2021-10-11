Sign up to receive news releases via email.

Tax Commissioner Announces 21.2% Increase in 2nd Quarter Taxable Sales and Purchases, New Report

Bismarck, N.D. – Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger reported today that North Dakota’s taxable sales and purchases for the second quarter of 2021 are up 21.2% compared to the same timeframe in 2020. Taxable sales and purchases for April, May, and June of 2021 were $5.28 billion.

“As we remember, the state was greatly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in the second quarter of 2020,” Rauschenberger said. “The increases we are now seeing a year later show positive economic growth as the economy stabilizes. I am cautiously optimistic that the economy will continue to grow, despite the statewide drought and continuing impacts of the pandemic.”

Thirteen of the 15 major sectors reported taxable sales and purchases increases when compared to the second quarter last year. Most notably, the Accommodation and Food Services sector increased by $130.7 million (a 41.6% increase) and the Retail sector increased by $226.6 million (a 12.3% increase).

“This quarter’s report shows that as pre-pandemic activity returns, taxable sales are rebounding to more normal levels,” stated Rauschenberger. “The growth across most of the sectors, especially the Retail sector, reflects the soundness of North Dakota’s economy and the positive direction our economy is moving toward.”

Percent changes for the second quarter of 2021 (compared to the second quarter of 2020) for the four largest cities in North Dakota were as follows:

Fargo – Increase of 35.5%

Grand Forks – Increase of 23.4%

Bismarck – Increase of 19.4%

Minot – Increase of 14.7%

Of the 50 largest cities in North Dakota, the highest percentage of increases for the second quarter of 2021 (compared to the second quarter of 2020) were as follows:

Lincoln – Increase of 54.5%

Bowman – Increase of 48.2%

Wishek – Increase of 39.5%

Langdon – Increase of 39.4%

Rugby – Increase of 38.8%

Counties with the highest percentage of increases for the second quarter of 2021 (compared to the second quarter of 2020) were as follows:

Billings County – Increase of 75.1%

Lamoure County – Increase of 58.0%

Renville County – Increase of 43.9%

Bowman County – Increase of 41.6%

Burke County – Increase of 41.3%

The North Dakota Sales and Use Tax Statistical Report is now available in an interactive Power BI report. Users may choose to view specific timeframes of data and review historical data in the same report, which can be found at www.nd.gov/tax/data. The report includes charts, graphs, and tables and will be updated each quarter. The interactive report includes data from 2017 to present. Previous historical PDF reports remain available on the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s website.

Taxpayers can stay up-to-date on North Dakota tax-related matters by visiting the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s website at www.nd.gov/tax or by connecting on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

###