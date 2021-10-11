Green Boom Announces New Partnership with JP Consulting Introducing Its Environmentally Friendly Oil-Spill Absorbents
JP Consulting teams with Green Boom to provide the first ‘green’ oil cleanup products throughout Europe
The team at Green Boom is thrilled to be partnering with JP Consulting to expand internationally, which enhances our efforts to make a greater impact across the world.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Boom, a revolutionary line of eco-friendly white, oil-only absorbent products, is excited to announce their expansion overseas into Poland and throughout Europe via a partnership with JP Consulting. Green Boom is the first to earn the USDA BioPreferred Certification for oil spill prevention, response, and remediation. JP Consulting will offer Green Boom’s ‘green’ absorbents including booms, socks, pillows and loose absorbent.
“The team at Green Boom is thrilled to be partnering with JP Consulting to expand internationally, which enhances our efforts to make a greater impact across the world,” said Green Boom Co-Founder Sudhir Sharma. “The impacts of our absorbents in the environment internationally while helping companies decrease companies’ cleanup time and spending.”
Available in industry-standard sized pillows, socks, booms along with custom sizes, Green Boom’s products are made from patent-pending biomass up-cycling technologies that use sustainably sourced agricultural wastes and textiles. Led by a team with broad chemical engineering experience, Green Boom created a technology that converts renewable, biodegradable and low-value agricultural materials into water-repellent, oil-only absorbents.
“JP Consulting is excited to provide our customers with Green Boom’s revolutionary green products,” said Jaroslaw Polanski, Managing Partner. “These absorbents are very unique based on their impact on the environment along with the ease of use.”
JP Consulting is a consulting and implementation company providing enterprise services, which are in a dynamic development phase, in a crisis, or the structure of a company and its functions should be rebuilt. JP Consulting makes changes fast, professional and, most importantly, in the most cost-effective way. The leadership focuses on operational, marketing and sales tasks without engaging in internal customer relationships.
For more information about Green Boom, please visit www.greenboom.com. For more information about JP Consulting please visit https://www.jpconsulting.pl/
