Hon. Gilbert M. Román appointed Chief Judge-designate of the Colorado Court of Appeals

Friday, October 8, 2021

DENVER – Gilbert M. Román, a member of the Colorado Court of Appeals since 2005, was appointed today as Chief-Judge designate to replace Steve Bernard as the court’s administrative leader.

Judge Román’s appointment becomes effective upon Chief Judge Bernard’s retirement on Dec. 31, 2021. He and Judge Román will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition.

Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright, who made the appointment, said he was confident Judge Román would continue a tradition of exemplary leadership of the Court of Appeals.

“I am certain Judge Román has the experience and vision necessary to guide the Court of Appeals through the changes forced by the pandemic and ensure it continues to serve the people of Colorado in the excellent way it always has,” Chief Justice Boatright said.

Chief Justice Boatright also said that this appointment is for a term of four years.

“I believe this allows judges of the Court of Appeals to develop and grow knowing that there will be future opportunities to lead the Court,” Chief Justice Boatright said.

Judge Román earned an undergraduate degree from Colorado State University and graduated from the University of Michigan Law School in 1987. He worked in private practice, focusing on complex civil litigation with an emphasis on employment law, commercial litigation and alternative dispute resolution, in several firms and corporations until his appointment to the Court of Appeals. He has served informally as Deputy Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals for three years.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by the trust placed in me by the Chief Justice and the judges and staff of the Court of Appeals to serve as administrative leader of such a talented and dedicated group of jurists and employees,” Judge Román said.

The Court of Appeals consists of 22 judges who sit in three-member divisions to decide cases. The Chief Judge assigns judges to those divisions and rotates those assignments every four months. Established by statute to provide appellate review of all cases properly brought before it, the Court of Appeals has initial jurisdiction, with some exceptions, over appeals from Colorado’s district courts, the Denver Probate Court and the Denver Juvenile Court. It also has specific appellate jurisdiction over decisions from a number of state administrative boards and agencies including the Industrial Claim Appeals Office. Litigants whose cases are decided by the Court of Appeals may seek review by the Supreme Court.