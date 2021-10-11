Making lifelong friends at the industries most unique networking conference

Spring Oaks Capital sponsors Women in Consumer Finance

Women in Consumer Finance introduces the Friends Program alongside other unique networking opportunities.

ROCKVILLE, MD., US, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women in Consumer Finance is dedicated to building the most empowered and engaged community of female professionals who share a common industry. In addition to building new skills and confidence, our goal is for all attendees to leave this annual event (whether they attend virtually or in person) with deep connections forged through a shared experience. We call this The Magic is in the Connection.

We’re extremely proud of the unique networking opportunities offered at WCF as we know how daunting it can be to spark conversations with new people at events. So we incorporate engaging activities that serve to create a shared experience such as morning yoga, a scavenger hunt, a group dance lesson at dinner, a Salon (book club), a virtual escape room, and more. Not to mention that all of our workshops are designed for participation, not lecture. Also, attendees are sorted into small teams who navigate the event together, making a large conference feel small, intimate and friendly -- whether attending in person or virtually.

Plus, as part of our commitment to helping everyone feel comfortable in making new connections, we're introducing a brand-new element to the in-person event this year -- The WCF Friends Program.

Friends are volunteers who have previously attended the conference and who wear an identifying "Friend" ribbon. If you are new or introverted, these are your people. They're more than happy to help - if you ever feel overwhelmed, just go up to them and say “I need a friend” - no questions asked. We don’t want anyone feeling uncomfortable or out of place, as each and every woman has a place at our table. And, don't worry about cutting in on another conversation. Friends have signed up to get interrupted and meet new people - it’s all part of the WCF experience!

We'd like to thank our Magic is in the Connection Sponsor, Spring Oaks Capital, for recognizing what’s truly unique about Women in Consumer Finance and supporting the event as our largest sponsor.

We asked Marcelo Aita, Executive Chairman of Spring Oaks Capital, why he and his team chose to support WCF at this level. He shared, “I have never seen an event pay dividends like this one in terms of staff motivation, confidence, and engagement. Women in Consumer Finance is a critical partner in helping us to develop our high potential female talent.”

The 4th annual Women in Consumer Finance 2021 takes place in person (December 6-8 in Scottsdale, AZ) and virtually (December 13-15). We’re delighted to bring back everything our audience knows and loves about the conference, plus much more, including our new Friends initiative.

Register today for Women in Consumer Finance 2021 to meet and connect with hundreds of women from across the industry looking to build their confidence, enhance their skills, and accelerate their careers.

About Women in Consumer Finance

WCF is a truly special event. It's not at all about consumer finance, but about lifting women up without putting men down. The conference is designed to help women at all career levels to actively build their group of "people," to build confidence and communication skills and to overcome shared challenges. The connection is that we do all of this in the context of our common industry, so the relationships built are most likely to be directly useful.

About The iA Institute

The iA Institute is a media company that provides news, education, events and community for professionals in consumer finance. The iA team believes the value of your time and investment in our content should be undeniable, so we thoughtfully design everything we do with a focus on the details that make a difference. Our initiatives cover three areas: Legal & Compliance, Strategy & Tech, and Women & Diversity. iA is a certified Woman-Owned Business.