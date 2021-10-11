Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
Allen County Land Reutilization Corporation
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Athens
City of Nelsonville
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Butler
Morgan Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clermont
Ohio Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Columbiana
City of Salem
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Coshocton
Linton Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
City of Broadview Heights
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Parma
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Parma Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Valley View
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Erie
Erie Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Ekanem O. Ita, LPN
MED
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Franklin County
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Jefferson Water and Sewer District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Geauga
Geauga County
C
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
REISSUED
Geauga County
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
City of Norwood
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Harrison Township - City of Harrison Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Highland
Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Holmes
Holmes County
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Huron
Vermilion River Ambulance District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lake
Lake County
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lake County Landfill
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain
Rural Lorain County Water Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Mahoning
The City of Canfield Community Improvement Corporation
02/15/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Marion
Richland Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Medina
Guilford Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Woodlawn Union Cemetery
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Miami
Miami County Park District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Muskingum
Rural Water Services Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Paulding
Paulding County
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Perry
New Lexington-Pike Township Union Cemetery
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Pickaway
Madison Township Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Ashville
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
Summit and Medina Workforce Area Council of Governments
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Trumbull
Community Improvement Corporation of the City of Girard, Ohio
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hubbard Township - City of Hubbard Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hubbard Township Park District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Warren
Turtlecreek Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wyandot
Jackson Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
