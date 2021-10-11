Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 12, 2021

 

October 11, 2021                                                                  

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Allen

Allen County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Athens

City of Nelsonville

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Morgan Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

Ohio Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Columbiana

City of Salem

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Coshocton

Linton Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Broadview Heights

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Parma

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Parma Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Valley View

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Erie Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Ekanem O. Ita, LPN

 MED

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Franklin County

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson Water and Sewer District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Geauga

Geauga County

 C

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

REISSUED

 

 

 

Geauga County

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

City of Norwood

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Harrison Township - City of Harrison Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Highland

Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Holmes

Holmes County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Huron

Vermilion River Ambulance District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Lake County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lake County Landfill

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Rural Lorain County Water Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

The City of Canfield Community Improvement Corporation

 

02/15/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Marion

Richland Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Medina

Guilford Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Woodlawn Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Miami

Miami County Park District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Rural Water Services Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Paulding

Paulding County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Perry

New Lexington-Pike Township Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pickaway

Madison Township Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Ashville

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Summit and Medina Workforce Area Council of Governments

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

Community Improvement Corporation of the City of Girard, Ohio

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hubbard Township - City of Hubbard Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hubbard Township Park District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren

Turtlecreek Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wyandot

Jackson Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

