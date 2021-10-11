For Immediate Release:

October 11, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Allen County Land Reutilization Corporation 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Athens City of Nelsonville IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Butler Morgan Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clermont Ohio Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Columbiana City of Salem 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Coshocton Linton Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga City of Broadview Heights 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Parma Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Parma Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Valley View 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Erie Erie Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Ekanem O. Ita, LPN MED 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Franklin County C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Jefferson Water and Sewer District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Geauga Geauga County C 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 REISSUED Geauga County C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton City of Norwood IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Harrison Township - City of Harrison Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Highland Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Holmes Holmes County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Huron Vermilion River Ambulance District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lake Lake County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lake County Landfill 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain Rural Lorain County Water Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Mahoning The City of Canfield Community Improvement Corporation 02/15/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Marion Richland Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Medina Guilford Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Woodlawn Union Cemetery 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Miami Miami County Park District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Muskingum Rural Water Services Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Paulding Paulding County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Perry New Lexington-Pike Township Union Cemetery 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pickaway Madison Township Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Ashville IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Summit Summit and Medina Workforce Area Council of Governments 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Trumbull Community Improvement Corporation of the City of Girard, Ohio 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hubbard Township - City of Hubbard Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hubbard Township Park District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Warren Turtlecreek Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wyandot Jackson Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

