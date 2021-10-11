Gov. Lujan Grisham statement in celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day

SANTA FE – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement on Monday in commemoration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day:

“Today, we celebrate in solidarity with indigenous peoples and honor the rich culture and history of New Mexico’s first citizens. Tribal nations are an integral part of our state’s multicultural identity, making valuable and unique contributions to New Mexican life and to our nation. Over the past year and a half, Native communities ​have served as models for the world of what it means to protect and care for your community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, showing incredible resilience and strength in the face of challenging circumstances. I am proud and gratified by the work my administration has done to invest in and support indigenous communities across New Mexico, more than any other administration in history – but there is always more to be done. On this Indigenous Peoples’ Day, I reiterate my commitment to supporting the health, well-being and prosperity of indigenous people and to working together to build a strong and equitable foundation for today and for those who will come after.”

Indian Affairs Department Secretary Lynn Trujillo, a member of Sandia Pueblo, issued the following statement:

“Today, we honor and celebrate the significant contributions and influence of New Mexico’s Indigenous communities and people. Celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day allows us to reclaim space and tell a more accurate narrative of our history. Today we hold space for one another and uplift the strength and resiliency of America’s first citizens.”

In April 2019, Gov. Lujan Grisham established in law that the second Monday in October shall be celebrated as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, an official state holiday.