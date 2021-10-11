COVID-19 Daily Update 10-11-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 11, 2021, there are currently 10,561 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 41 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,976 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 56-year old male from Mason County, a 73-year old female from Wirt County, a 62-year old female from Boone County, a 70-year old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year old female from Harrison County, a 49-year old male from Kanawha County, a 51-year old female from Wayne County, a 60-year old female from Preston County, a 70-year old male from Hampshire County, a 75-year old female from Jackson County, a 56-year old male from Preston County, a 68-year old male from Taylor County, a 74-year old female from Cabell County, a 51-year old male from Ritchie County, an 82-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 80-year old male from Fayette County, a 77-year old female from Preston County, a 71-year old male from Wayne County, an 86-year old male from Harrison County, a 79-year old female from Raleigh County, a 79-year old male from Wayne County, a 93-year old female from Morgan County, a 49-year old female from Cabell County, a 57-year old male from Cabell County, a 63-year old female from Wayne County, an 81-year old male from Cabell County, a 47-year old female from Marion County, a 90-year old female from Marshall County, an 83-year old male from Ohio County, a 50-year old male from Boone County, a 76-year old female from Harrison County, a 56-year old female from Marshall County, a 56-year old female from Berkeley County, a 58-year old male from Jackson County, a 73-year old male from Tucker County, a 42-year old female from Wayne County, a 51-year old male from Randolph County, a 67-year old female from Monongalia County, a 72-year old male from Wayne County, a 52-year old female from Logan County, and a 52-year old female from Logan County.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We are thankful for our healthcare professionals, support staff and all on the front line who continue to do everything in their power to treat and save West Virginians battling COVID-19.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (71), Berkeley (704), Boone (162), Braxton (74), Brooke (69), Cabell (480), Calhoun (25), Clay (42), Doddridge (88), Fayette (227), Gilmer (49), Grant (106), Greenbrier (149), Hampshire (127), Hancock (158), Hardy (73), Harrison (706), Jackson (205), Jefferson (203), Kanawha (946), Lewis (190), Lincoln (156), Logan (167), Marion (513), Marshall (177), Mason (132), McDowell (170), Mercer (351), Mineral (178), Mingo (138), Monongalia (327), Monroe (55), Morgan (95), Nicholas (179), Ohio (174), Pendleton (20), Pleasants (27), Pocahontas (33), Preston (313), Putnam (379), Raleigh (356), Randolph (87), Ritchie (78), Roane (95), Summers (25), Taylor (108), Tucker (37), Tyler (46), Upshur (136), Wayne (259), Webster (73), Wetzel (106), Wirt (36), Wood (530), Wyoming (151). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Jefferson, Logan, Marion, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, and Upshur counties.

Barbour County

1:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Berkeley County

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Braxton County

7:30 AM - 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, parking lot, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Greenbrier County

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Logan County

12:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Marion County

10:00 AM - 7:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Matewan Volunteer Fire Department, 306 McCoy Street, Matewan, WV

(optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

Monroe County

9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Putnam County

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Liberty Square Shopping Center, parking lot, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

8:00 AM - 3:30 PM, parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Ritchie County

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Upshur County

8:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Jawbone Park, corner of Florida Street and Madison Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

.