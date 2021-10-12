Family-owned Blooms by May Celebrates their Expansion at New Location
Alberta based Flower shop sees remarkable growth heading into their four year anniversaryEDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA , October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blooms by May, a family-owned flower shop based in Alberta that creates a way for people to send love via their beautiful arrangements, is excited to announce they have moved! Owner May Crain announced the move, letting people know they have gone from their Bonnie Doon Location to a larger storefront at 12644 137 Avenue in Edmonton, Alberta.
Crain says “We are so excited to be able to provide our customers with better parking, an additional 250 square feet of retail space, and love that we can continue to serve our customers and allow people to spread happiness through flowers. My family and our entire team have been looking forward to this positive growth!”
The official grand opening will be held on December 7, 2021, in honour of the company’s four-year anniversary. Details to follow, based on COVID restrictions.
Blooms by May is a full-service floral shop known for their Petite Pinks and Purples arrangement, which is their most popular. Crain and her team love the opportunity that they get every day to be creative with their floral designs. While some designs are pre-made, they always ensure time for custom designs, too! Blooms by May also creates arrangements for weddings, funerals, anniversaries, and more! Crain is especially excited that the new store will allow for an expansion of their incredibly popular wedding services, featuring a wedding consultation area and showroom.
Crain invites current customers, those curious about the new location, and brides to be to come for a visit. As always, Blooms by May will continue to provide cash & carry bouquets, houseplants, custom arrangements, and more.
Crain was recently nominated for an Alberta Women Entrepreneurs Award, and is thrilled by the continual growth of her company and its ability to provide local jobs while spreading love and joy throughout Canada.
ABOUT:
Blooms by May is a locally-owned, family-owned floral company in Edmonton, Alberta. They specialize in creating custom work for loved ones and for those celebrating special days. Blooms by May walks their customers through colours, flower selections and special customizations, all while keeping budget in mind. It prides owner May Crain that for those who need something unique, the Blooms by May team is able to offer these customizations to any order. They also have amazing options for last-minute shoppers as well with ready-made bouquets, arrangements, and houseplants.
Katie Dooley
Paper Lime Creative
katie@paperlime.ca