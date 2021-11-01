Global tech community awards Lecturio

Submit Release
LEIPZIG, GERMANY, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorldFestival has awarded Lecturio with the Innovation Award 2021. WorldFestival is the largest global hitech awards competition and received more than 1000 nominations this year. Startups, companies, and organizations competed in a community voting round and were evaluated by a jury consisting of 150 experts from IBM, Wintershall, POLITICO, Intel, Kaplan, SAP, Hubspot, KPMG, LINK Silicon Valley, Ericsson, and WSO2, amongst others. Finally, the 50 most innovative nominations were selected.

Lecturio won the award in the “Education & Career Innovation” category, in which digital and mobile education applications, course and education management, artificial intelligence and adaptive learning, and related professional development technologies were judged.

Stefan Wisbauer, the CEO of Lecturio, expressed his appreciation: “We feel honored. The WorldFestival Award is a knight’s accolade from the global tech community. Winning the award is the result of many years of hard work, investment, and a dedicated global team. We thank the jury wholeheartedly for the recognition of these efforts!”

Lecturio is an e-learning platform that offers a wide range of high-quality learning courses. Educational content is integrated into an intricate system that is designed based on artificial intelligence, adaptive learning, and science. Lecturio offers the entire medical and nursing curricula online and the study material has been used by educators from medical schools including Harvard, Yale, Imperial College London, and Johns Hopkins, amongst others. Lecturio is headquartered in Leipzig, Germany, and has been supporting the development of health systems in underserved countries.

The other winners included the American company Yonder, which is active in machine learning; the Indian company Punjab Renewable Energy Systems, for its environmental technology solutions; and the Norwegian company Elliptic Labs, for its ideas in the mobile sector.

WorldFestival is a global virtual conference supporting worldwide technology innovation. More than 20,000 participants across 130 nations joined it in 2021 to discover and learn about emerging innovations and global trends.

Further information: https://worldfestival.com/awards/

